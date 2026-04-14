No Trump is not going to “chicken out” in Iran

Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images

There’s a lot of speculation that the failure of the air campaign to cow the Tehran regime into submission has forced Donald Trump to “look for an exit ramp” from the war he started. But the president has consistently been thinking more about escalating than exiting. Some of that escalatory intent was apparent from early days in the steadily increasing swath of destruction wrought by bombing, which reached fever pitch in his threats to destroy Iranian infrastructure, including desalinisation plants, inflicting massive suffering on the people he claims to want to help.

Trump apparently thought twice about whether to commit such crimes against humanity. The current ceasefire suggests at least a modicum of prudence on his part. Yet the blockade on ships carrying Iranian oil, which Trump announced on Sunday – soon after JD Vance’s 21 hours of diplomacy ended in failure at Islamabad – is another attempt to escalate, this time without killing noncombatants. But the US Navy’s blockade, if actually enforced, will proceed on an escalatory knife-edge. What will happen if a Chinese tanker challenges the blockade? Any decision to intercept or board it would carry a high risk of making this war far wider in scope than Trump and his advisers have likely contemplated.

In the coming days the blockade will inevitably tempt Iranian light coastal forces to attack US naval vessels, something they have practised for years in “Great Prophet” military exercises in and around the Gulf. Their term for the swarm tactics they developed is esbah, which translates as “saturation,” involving attacks on enemy naval vessels from several directions simultaneously, with guns, missiles and drones, kamikaze-style. And if any of these attacks succeed in damaging Navy ships and causing casualties, Trump will no doubt feel forced to bring fresh “fire and fury” from the air down on Iran.

Trump would see this as the moment to unleash the significant forces he has made available for amphibious and airborne operations, most likely striking at points on the Iranian coast from which missiles are being fired and fast-attack boats are sortieing. Needless to say, such an escalation would spark counter-escalation by Iran, perhaps leading to widespread attacks on hitherto safe oil tankers sheltering in waters up-Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz. This would probably be the moment when the Iran-friendly Houthis would chime in by attacking ships transiting the southern exit to the Red Sea at the Bab al-Mandab (“Gate of Tears”). For all this sort of retaliatory escalation, though, I can just imagine what Trump’s advisers are telling him: “Don’t worry, Mr President. We have escalation dominance. We can ratchet up our responses higher and more effectively than they can.”

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I have heard this kind of high-level talk before, especially from nuclear strategists, but also in settings of conventional conflict, from Kosovo to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. It is the kind of talk that encourages confidence in the use or threat of force to resolve crises. And it will likely lead to an escalation of the war with Iran when the current partial ceasefire – at this moment, the Israelis are still not observing it – ends or is broken. By either side.

Should the war “hot up” again soon, it will be important for US leaders to pay special attention to the possibility that Iranian operatives and their friends, such as the Shiite militias in Iraq, will make a point of attacking Americans wherever they may be found. There may even be an extensive widening of the so-called “battlespace,” as terrorist cells dispersed throughout the world may choose to mobilise and engage in violent, disruptive attacks against American interests. The US clearly has a greater capacity for destruction; but the Iranians have already shown, by closing the Gulf, that they have a better ability to cause disruption to the global economy.

Clearly, the forces that Trump and his minions have mustered in the Gulf region reflect a desire to have substantial escalatory options. The fact that the peace talks in Islamabad were called off after 21 hours suggests a lack of patience. But if the next several days afford Trump – and some around him – a bit of time for introspection, perhaps they will realise that the Iranians have escalatory options, too, and that finding an exit ramp now makes more sense than ramping up the war.

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With world, and the vast majority of American, opinion firmly opposed to this war, it is also clear that Trump is losing “the battle of the story” about the context of this conflict. US military escalation at this point will not rectify the situation. Only a negotiated peace forgoing future attacks on Iran, in return for a verifiable Iranian pledge never to develop nuclear weapons, can save Trump’s presidency now.

[Further reading: Trump’s blockade is a desperate measure]