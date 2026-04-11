Michael Ignatieff: If Viktor Orbán loses, global Orbánism is over

Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Since 2010, Hungary’s illiberal Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has won election after election, repeatedly defeating rivals on his march to reshape the country and become Europe’s longest serving head of government. That could change on Sunday. Polls show that his Fidesz party is on track to lose to centre-right rival Péter Magyar and his Tisza party in the country’s parliamentary elections.

An Orbán defeat would be seismic. It could mark a turning point both for Hungary, and for the network of right-wing parties, think-tanks and organisations across Europe and North America, which have long viewed the illiberal politician as a beacon of far-right ideals.

Michael Ignatieff, the Canadian politician, academic and author, served as the rector and president of the Central European University (CEU) in Budapest beginning in 2016. The university was established in 1991 after the fall of communism, and funded by George Soros, the Hungarian liberal billionaire – and one-time ally, turned nemesis of Orbán. In 2017, ahead of yet another election, Orbán expelled the CEU out of Hungary, forcing it to relocate to Vienna and prompting widespread backlash. Ignatieff, who remained the rector until 2021 and whose wife is Hungarian, returned to the country ahead of Sunday’s election. He spoke to the New Statesman from Hungary about the election, the rise of Péter Magyar and Orbán’s role as “ideological avatar for the entire radical right sweeping Europe and North America”.

Megan Gibson: How has Viktor Orbán’s time in power changed Hungary over the last 16 years?

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Michael Ignatieff: Well, he began in politics as a liberal and moved to the right in the nineties when he was just a young man in his twenties. As a young prime minister, having led Hungary into the European Union, he then lost an election. In 2010 he came back to power because he exploited [voters’] disillusionment with Hungary’s entry into Europe. The Hungarians, for example, had bought mortgages [denominated] in euros and francs [due to low interest rates and then] had to pay them back [at higher rates after the Hungarian currency fell]. This was a huge issue. In other words, entry into Europe meant ordinary Hungarians were confronted with what capitalism was actually like – and a lot of them went underwater. Orbán used that issue – plus Western European condescension towards Eastern Europe – to propel himself into power. So campaigning against Europe was fundamental to his rise to power and has been fundamental to him staying in power.

But to your question, what has he done to Hungary over the last 16 years? He’s used European money to rebuild the infrastructure of the country. Everywhere you look, you see European money that’s built roads, schools, hospitals, public goods of all kinds. As I’ve said elsewhere, he runs against Europe Monday through Friday, exploiting Hungarian suspicion of Western Europe, and on Friday and Saturday cashes European cheques.

The second thing he did was tie the Hungarian economy to the German car industry. That helped to give Hungary about five or six years of very substantial growth and that consolidated his hold on the electorate. The period between 2010 and the beginning of the Covid crisis was in some ways, the best years Hungary had experienced since the end of the Cold War.

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But since about 2020, things have gotten steadily rougher. The economy is performing poorly. Corruption is rampant and systemic. It’s not occasional skimming – it’s the rationale of the whole regime. Everybody takes 10 per cent and all the international studies show that Hungary is one of the most corrupt states in the European Union.

The short answer to your original question is: he took a functioning democratic system in Hungary and transformed it into a corrupt single-party illiberal democracy. And he did it within the European Union, which was powerless to stop him.

You were at a Péter Magyar campaign rally this morning. All the polls at the moment say he’s ahead and in line to win on Sunday. What is his political background and what has his pitch been to Hungarians?

Magyar is a 45-year-old ex-member of Orbán’s inner circle. He was married to Orbán’s Minister of Justice [Judit Varga], and was a bureaucrat in the Fidesz team in Brussels. He broke with the party two years ago of a horrible scandal in which his [now former] wife, as Minister of Justice, and the president of the country, a female Fidesz politician, pardoned a sex offender within the party [who had been] convicted of paedophilia. Not accused of it, but convicted of it by the court. Magyar broke with the party on essentially a moral issue, and then founded a new party. Astoundingly, in about four or five months, he drove it up [the polls] by constant hard work and touring the countryside. After barely six months, [his party won] seats in the European Parliament in the elections of 2024. From that base he has basically eliminated the existing opposition and now he’s effectively the civil challenger to Orbán.

He’s very interesting because it’s a centre-right challenge to Orbán. This man is not a liberal, he’s not a social democrat – he’s a conservative. But he has managed to create a huge groundswell of moral revulsion at the corruption that Hungarians had taken for granted. He stood up and said, ‘we can do better’. And that, I think, crystallized something that was just waiting to be expressed.

The other thing is that he’s a ferocious campaigner. Today he showed up in my wife’s hometown for a rally at 11:30 and he will be campaigning at six successive stops and won’t end till 10 o’clock tonight. And he’s been doing this for two years. He’s the first opposition politician who’s decided to challenge Orbán in the Orbán heartland, which is the small villages and small towns that are the basis of his electoral support. I think it’s fantastic politics – he shows up on the back of a truck and puts up his sound system. Today in front of the station in our small town, there were 600 or 700 people. Wildly enthusiastic, extremely well organised. His ground game, as we would say, is absolutely formidable. I think he stands a very good chance of winning on Sunday.

It’s interesting to run on changing the system when he comes from Orbán’s party. Is he still married to Orbán’s Justice Minister?

No, they’re long since divorced. They have children and they’re working it out. But part of his authority with the public derives from the fact that he can say, ‘I used to be one of them, and I know just how bad they are’. That’s a very strong argument.

He’s had a lot of people on the Hungarian left – the old Hungarian left – very suspicious of him precisely because he’s centre-right. But a lot of people think the only way Orbán can be defeated is a challenge from the centre-right.

If Magyar’s on the centre-right and he comes from Orbán’s party and the country’s institutions have been so reshaped under Orbán, would a government led by Magyar be much of a step change for Hungary? Or would it be a shadow version of the same old system?

Nobody knows. Will he reproduce the Orbán system? Leave an illiberal democracy in place, do nothing to strengthen the constitutional court, do nothing to restore free media? I think he is committed [judging] by his rhetoric to make a really serious attack on corruption. On the constitutional side, he’s committed himself to term limits as prime minister, and that’s pretty serious. He’s saying, ‘I don’t want to perpetuate just another Orbán kind of regime’. So he’s made commitments that I think lock him into some pretty substantial change.

The difficult issue for him is that he’s said ‘I want to take us back into the centre of Europe; I don’t want Hungary to be the constant dog in the manger in Europe. I want us to be front and centre’. That implies that he would be less resistant to European efforts to fund [Ukraine and Volodymyr] Zelensky than Orbán has been. Orbán has made the core of his campaign a refusal to fund Zelensky’s war effort. This is, as some people have said, surrealistic politics. He’s based his campaign on the fearmongering that Brussels and Kyiv will drag Hungary into the war and that Hungarian soldiers will die in Ukraine. Magyar is saying [in response]: ‘you can’t be serious?’

It’s important to remember that Hungary has a border with Ukraine, so this is very close and people are frightened of war here. So Magyar has to thread that needle. Like all countries close to the Ukrainian front, a lot of the oil that Hungary depends on is Russian but flows through Ukraine. Orbán [who has a close relationship with Russia] has used that as the basis for saying, vote for me and your oil bills won’t go up. So Magyar’s most complicated issue [will be] reversing the Orbán policy of complicity with Russia without endangering fuel supplies.

From the outside it’s been striking how prominently foreign leaders have featured throughout this contest. Zelensky, as you just mentioned, and JD Vance was just in the country campaigning on behalf of Orbán. How effective do you think someone like JD Vance has been in rallying support?

Well, it’s not just JD Vance. [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio was here. Trump was beamed in live from Washington to this huge [Orbán] rally that was held earlier this week.

What this is telling you is that this election is much more important than just an election in a small country in eastern Europe. And the reason is that Orbán has made himself the chief spokesman and ideologue of the illiberal democracy that Trump admires, Vance admires, Rubio admires [along with] the German right, France’s National Rally, [Geert] Vilders in the Netherlands. He’s made himself the ideological avatar and spokesman for the entire radical right sweeping Europe and North America. And that means that Trump, Vance and Rubio are showing up in Budapest to help Orbán win.

But will they turn the election? I think that is very doubtful. Magyar got up today at this rally I was at and said ‘this election’s going to be decided by you’. He was pointing to Hungarians. It’s a pretty attractive line, it seems to me. This is our democracy, and we’ll do the choosing. Now, I don’t know whether at the margin JD Vance will help or hurt [Orbán’s chances], but my gut tells me this is a lost cause. I may be proved completely wrong on Sunday, but I don’t think this external support will sway the election. What the external support tells you is this election is very important to the conservative counter-revolution worldwide.

The Orbán regime does fund this network of right-wing institutions and think-tanks and fellowships both in Hungary and abroad. What happens to those institutes if he’s no longer in power?

I think they will disintegrate. I can’t imagine that Magyar will want to assume the mantle of leading illiberalism in Western civilization. I think he’s got other fish to fry, like fixing the economy, ripping out some of the corrupt practices, getting Hungary back at the centre of European politics rather than at the quarrelsome extreme. The conservative international [network], which Orbán has created, will be dismantled if Magyar wins. Washington doesn’t like that. The right-wing conservatives in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, don’t like it either.

What are the chances of Magyar winning on Sunday, but Orbán refusing to accept a loss?

The experts who know the Hungarian electoral system do say that there is substantial vote buying [going on]. You know, you vote for Fidesz and you get a sack of potatoes, that kind of stuff. [Then there is] municipal public works, which employs the very poorest people, is controlled by Fidesz mayors. And so you only get a job, say sweeping the leaves in the municipal park, if you vote for Fidesz. So there’s a lot of that and it’s worth several hundred thousand votes at least.

Issue number two: everybody says that the opposition, Magyar, would have to win by a plurality of five per cent in order to have a majority because the electoral system is skewed to favour Fidesz. But I still think victory for Magyar is likely. I just feel the momentum is on his side. The polls have been absolutely consistent for not just the last six weeks, but for the last six months.

But your question was, will Orbán go quietly? And here nobody knows, but I would think two things are important to bear in mind. First, is that whatever you feel about Orbán – and it should be clear by now that I detest the regime – Hungary is not a police state and he does not possess the kind of paramilitary police that, say, Belarus possesses. So even if he wants to hold onto power, he doesn’t have the instruments of repression he needs in order to hold off a surge of outrage or public demonstrations in the city of Budapest. Budapest is solidly Tisza [supporting] and Budapest will not go quietly if they feel the election has been stolen. If the plurality is very clear, or if Magyar sweeps, then I think Orbán won’t [even attempt to] hold power.

I think it’s important to remember Orbán is only in his early sixties. And you could imagine a situation in which he negotiates his exit from power – that is, don’t try to put me into jail because I can really bring down the roof here and I will go quietly. Then [he could] sit in parliament for a couple years, hoping that an inexperienced, incoming administration screws up a very difficult economic situation. Then he [might] somehow force an election, come back and say, I told you so. That’s a very attractive scenario for a guy like Orbán. He takes a break, comes back and closes out his political career with a come-behind victory.

If it’s knife edge, then we’re into territory that I just can’t predict one way or the other. But we need to entertain the possibility of a knife edge [result] where Orbán ekes out a victory and then the question will not be, will Orbán try to hold on, but will Magyar accept defeat?

It depends crucially whether Orbán and Magyar play the democratic game the way it should be played. And frankly we don’t know. We’ll have to see what happens on Sunday.

[Further reading: After Iran, America may turn against Israel]