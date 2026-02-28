The US and Israel strike Iran

Photo by Stringer/Getty Images

In a video posted to social media, President Donald Trump announced the US has started “major combat operations” in Iran. Explosions were heard in five cities in Iran, including Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah, as well as in the capital Tehran today, 28 February.

The US Department for War said the strikes on Iran were named “Operation Epic Fury”. A US official told Reuters they expect the operation to last for several days, with Trump promising that the campaign would be “massive”.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime”, Trump said in his announcement, accusing the Iranian regime of waging an “unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States”.

Trump said that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. He claimed that Iran had rejected every opportunity to renounce its nuclear ambitions, while continuing to develop missiles that can threaten allies in Europe and US troops overseas, and “could soon reach the American homeland”.

Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week. Subscribe

The president called on the Iranian people to rise up and overthrow their government once US strikes have concluded. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations” he declared.

In a statement to Israelis on the operation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed Trump. He called Iran an “existential threat” and said that it must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons. He claimed the operation would create the conditions for the Iranian people to “take their fate into their own hands”.

Following inconclusive talks between Iran and the United States earlier this week, Trump was asked by reporters on the White House front lawn on Friday whether tensions could lead to a drawn out conflict in the Middle East. He told them that “there’s always a risk”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

“When there’s war, there’s a risk of anything – both good and bad.”

[Further reading: Trump is sleepwalking into war with Iran]