Keir Starmer’s Trump strategy is collapsing

Imagine a future historian investigating the reason the swaying Jenga tower that is Keir Starmer’s Trump strategy finally collapsed. They might first consider the president’s designs on Canada. Then maybe watch videos of Trump looking dewy-eyed at Vladimir Putin or read about his decade-long bromance with Nigel Farage. Ahh, surely this human rights lawyer took issue with some of Maga’s resident white nationalists?

No dice. The historian discovers that the plan fell apart because a few anonymous officials at a public body called Ofcom took issue with an eccentric tech billionaire’s new artificial intelligence agent and so banned his entire social media network – creating what became known in America as the Great Atlantic Firewall – which then led Maga officials to unleash a wave of sanctions against Britain, resulting in the digital equivalent of the War of 1812. Fanciful? Not as much as it should be.

Our thought experiment takes its cue from the indignation that has swept the British government after users on X asked the AI agent, Grok, to manipulate pictures of women and children into nude and degrading deepfakes. Ministers have called for Ofcom to investigate swiftly, stressing that all options – including a ban on the platform tout court – remain open.

It’s a treacherous path to take. A ban would be met with fury from the administration – an outcome Starmer has so far suffered every indignity to avoid. Given the assiduousness with which he has tried to keep the White House sweet, one can’t help wondering whether he forgot that nowadays internet regulation constitutes foreign policy, and more importantly, that in Trump’s America the line between corporations, the oligarchs who own them and the state is blurry and, occasionally, non-existent. In today’s Caracas, for instance, where does an oil company’s security team stop and a Delta Force unit begin?

Labour should be warned that Elon Musk, the proprietor of what increasingly resembles a porn site, both in the sexual and political sense, has squirrelled his way back into Trump’s close circle. He and the president had dinner at Mar-a-Lago over Christmas. This week he hosted the war secretary, Pete Hegseth, at one of his factories. Expect Musk’s pals to take offence that their favourite billionaire is subject to British censorship, especially when many Trump officials are still livid that Trump himself was once banned from social media.

What is more, X is the Maga movement’s public square. It’s the place where Maga officials and influencers flesh out their politics and send tweets against regimes that ban entire websites, calling them Communist Marxist Wokedoms. It’s part of their political identity. Maga would relish the irony that the British government has banned the very platform that first made them aware of what they see as Britain’s newfangled authoritarianism. It would be a very modern, very bathetic end to the special relationship.

All of which raises the question why would Labour risk its main foreign policy plank in the pursuit of internet regulation. The British public don’t mind when the government bans stuff, as the pandemic proved. And no doubt many in Labour hold X responsible for giving oxygen to the hard right and Tommy Robinson.

Let’s ignore the politics for a moment and listen to what the government states as its reason to act. In parliament this week, Britain’s technology minister, Liz Kendall, said defiantly that the action the government was taking against X was an example of Britain exercising its “sovereignty”. It was an interesting word choice. What sovereignty? Economic sovereignty?

Recall that Labour has long championed a cosy relationship with Silicon Valley. Rachel Reeves even appointed Doug Gurr, a former Amazon executive, to the Competitions and Markets Authority in order to reassure big tech. Labour’s complaint has never been that these companies have too much economic power. The fact the British state is trying to regulate tech companies abroad only draws attention to the absence of tech companies to regulate at home. If they were regulating British tech companies, then the government wouldn’t have to worry about retaliation from a foreign country. But they aren’t, so they do.

Nor have they ever asked what these companies’ power means for national sovereignty. No, the government only got angry when these companies failed to comply with its laws and regulations. Labour understands sovereignty then in terms of rules, not power.

At least parliament is sovereign and makes those rules, right? Well, sort of. Remember it is the grand strategists at Ofcom who appear to be taking this enormous decision that could shape British foreign policy for years to come, and not Britain’s elected politicians.

On top of economic dependence on the US, political vengeance and the legalisation of politics, a fourth reason for Labour’s move might be that the government’s faith in its Trump strategy is waning. There are signs of a belated recognition that Britain gets bruised when Trump falls into one of his frequent fits of Caesarean rage. I hear that calls around the cabinet table for the Prime Minister to saddle up with the Europeans are growing louder, hence Starmer is inching away from America’s deathly grip into distrustful European arms. Exposure to the piratical adventures of the US president is less enticing when you realise speaking softly and carrying a small stick doesn’t get you much influence in private.

I’m sure Labour will be happy for this all to die down. But if the situation escalates and Trump retaliates then Starmer’s entire policy on America since he took power would look precarious. That would be yet another example of a Labour policy cracking on contact with reality. And yet another case study for the historians to parse.

