The UK recognises a Palestinian state

On Sunday 21 September, the UK officially recognised the state of Palestine. Keir Starmer made the announcement in a video posted on X this afternoon, following his promise in July that the UK would do so if (and only if) Israel had not taken “substantive steps” to alleviate the situation in Gaza, including reaching a ceasefire. In the months since Starmer’s initial declaration, these conditions have not been met.

This is a deeply significant moment. At the UN General Assembly, which begins in earnest this week, more than 150 nations are expected to also grant the state of Palestine official recognition: Canada became the first G7 nation to do so this morning. In his statement, Starmer said he hopes this move will help “to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis” and for a “two-state solution”.

In his statement, Starmer called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages and clarified that this solution is “not a reward for Hamas, because it means Hamas can have no future, no role in government and no role in security” in Palestine. The government has been clear that the UK’s move to recognise Palestinian statehood is not intended as a punishment of Israel.

Why has the UK moved now? For a long time, the government had been reluctant to recognise Palestine, telling critics that the UK would only do so at the point of “maximum impact”. But in recent months international mood has shifted, after Israel’s attacks on the region escalated. The government believes moving to recognise Palestine in tandem with a host of other nations – including Canada, France and Australia – will help to push Israel further towards a ceasefire in Gaza, a lasting peaceful settlement and an end to the illegal occupation of the West Bank. Whether this move will have its desired influence remains to be seen.

The US will not be among them. Starmer waited until after Donald Trump had left the UK following last week’s state visit before making this announcement. The US president emphasised at the pair’s bilateral press conference last week that he and Starmer disagree on this issue.

Domestic political factors have also influenced Starmer’s decision. The Prime Minister has been under intense pressure from the Labour backbenches and, in more recent months, from within his own cabinet, to recognise Palestine and take a firmer stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza. The Labour leadership is walking on fragile ground after the resignation of three senior members of the government – Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, the US ambassador Peter Mandelson and Starmer’s longest-serving adviser, Paul Ovenden – in less than a month. The UK’s formal recognition of Palestine this afternoon will likely, in part, have been intended to assuage backbenchers concerns and to keep increasingly disgruntled cabinet ministers on side.

Some of Starmer’s critics have said recognising Palestine two years into the war in Gaza is too little, too late. Others have called on the PM to go further. In a post on X on Sunday afternoon, Jeremy Corbyn said: “Next, the UK should recognise the genocide in Gaza, end its complicity in arms against humanity, and stop arming Israel”. And for some, the UK’s decision to pursue recognition is akin to awarding Hamas for the terrorism it committed on 7 October.

That the UK has followed through on this decision is unlikely to force major change in Gaza. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, clearly doesn’t pay much attention to pressure from the UK (he does, however, listen to Trump). At home, the PM may not enjoy a calmer week before Labour heads to Liverpool for its annual conference; no sides appear to be satisfied by this move. Even so, the UK’s decision to pursue recognition is significant and marks a new chapter for the international effort to bring peace to Gaza.

