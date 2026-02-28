Israel and Donald Trump say Ayatollah Khamenei is dead

Photo by Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran via Getty Images

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, who has ruled Iran since 1989, is dead, according to a report from Reuters. Israeli officials told the news agency earlier today (28 February) that Iran’s Supreme Leader was killed following Israeli strikes.

Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Mehr reported that the Supreme Leader was “steadfast and firm in commanding the field”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump earlier speculated that Khamenei was dead. On a call with NBC news Trump said: I have spoken to a lot of people, we feel that is a correct story.”

“This morning we destroyed the compound of the tyrant Khamenei,” Netanyahu said in a brief video statement this evening.

Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week. Subscribe

“There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer. This morning we eliminated senior officials in the ayatollahs’ regime, Revolutionary Guards commanders, senior figures in the nuclear program… In the next few days, we will hit thousands more targets of the terror regime.”

On another call with ABC news tonight Trump said: “I don’t want to say anything definitively until I see things but we believe he is. And much of their leaders are gone.”

[Further reading: What is the endgame in Iran?]