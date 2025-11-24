Why community assemblies will change British politics forever

Illustration by Jan Bowman / Ikon Images

“Power concedes nothing without a demand” Frederick Douglass.



The atmosphere in the room is getting heated. Tensions are rising. I’m standing in a corner of an inner city public hall during a community assembly. The room is stuffed with small tables with about 150 people sitting around them. The assembly is about to set a demand of the local council. A woman has just stood up and is insisting that “we don’t want a demand, we need engagement”. She makes her declaration with a confidence that betrays a certain social position. A few minutes later a man also gets up to inform the assembly that he is a councillor and so he needs to address everyone on how he is working very hard and doing his best. And no doubt this is true.

However if you have been to properly run assemblies you will know this is not how they work. People do not just get up and start mouthing off. They are designed around discussion in small groups so that everyone gets to speak and everyone gets to listen. The rule is people in the groups select a person to speak for their table, on their behalf not for themselves. These arrangements ensure everyone can participate in the limited amount of time you have during an evening event. It’s a proven way to enable the young, the old, the unconfident, and the marginalised to feel listened to, and so empowered. If people take it upon themselves to speak to the whole room because of “who they are”, then the whole thing breaks down – “if he gets to speak why not me too”. The whole thing reverts to being dominated by the middle aged, the confident, those in the centre of power, those with privilege.

But that is the whole point. The liberal administrative class insists on engagement when the great unwashed of the community are about to make a demand. This is because they know that “engagement” will fail to get radical results, as it has done for decades. And when their own power is challenged – because they are not allowed to speak, they are more than happy to stop their own engagement and issue a demand instead: “I demand to speak because I am a councillor – a person of standing – and that means I can take up time in this space because – well, I am more important than the rest of the people here.”

This is the deep and vile hypocrisy of power: “Do as say not as I do”. I remember being interviewed by a nice intellectual Oxbridge guy for an UnHerd YouTube video. He did the standard move on me that “civil disobedience is bad because it breaks the law”. I told him everyone breaks the law including, and especially, conservatives – it’s just a matter of whether you feel your core values are being violated. And if your core value is power, and if you find it is being challenged, then well – the rules have to be set aside, as ten thousands of former Labour party members found out after Starmer became leader.

Coming back to the assembly – it’s not like they did not know. The rule of not speaking for yourself to the whole assembly was written down on the intro sheet issued to each person as they come into space. It was clearly explained to everyone in the first five minutes of the event. People are reminded of it by the facilitators in the small groups. They knew. Those that disagree with the rules are of course free to leave. No one was forcing them to be there. But no, they are there not to engage but to disrupt. Not to see a campaign with, God forbid, a demand, but to make sure there is no campaign because there is no demand. Engagement is for the masses. Disruptions are reserved only for the elites. That is the core rule of the neo-liberal ideology, its core message.

But now this whole edifice of deception is breaking down because everyone knows “it is not working”. Or rather “it” – this whole set of political arrangements has not been working for so long now no one believes it ever will. And so community assemblies are the new battleground where insurgency goes up against repression. To use the old language, assemblies are “sites of class conflict” – the administrators against the administrated – the house slaves against the slaves.

The subject of the assembly, in this case, was to create a campaign to get the council to provide proper care and support for those suffering from homelessness, addiction and mental ill health on the streets – the biggest issue by far to come out of an extensive ten week surveying project. The proposition has a certain innocent simplicity about it, which, in the present context, makes it necessarily revolutionary. How dare you suggest that 200,000 homeless people in London might not be an act of nature! Everyone knows that sorting this unsortable problem requires “systemic change”. That is why for our administrators it is impossible – “you have to understand it is so complex you see”. In fact, anything “decent” is now “impossible”. That is why it’s “socialism or barbarism”. This is no longer rhetoric nor ideology. It is simply a social scientific fact.

The centre will not hold. Things have gone way too far for far too long. The administrators might be able to break a few rules, create a temporary disruption of the emerging common will but change is coming. After Christmas if the councillors have not acted – and no doubt they will not, independent community candidates will be put up against the old regime. The Labour party has been in power in this London borough since the Second World War. But all things pass, as they say.

And they are about to pass for that Labour councillor, regardless of how long he gives himself to speak.

Roger Hallam’s recent book on how assemblies is “Grasping the Enormity of the Moment”

