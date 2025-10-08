I want to be deputy leader so I can do more

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Conference this year was even more chaotic than usual, taking place while I’m running for the deputy leadership of the Labour Party. I arrived at conference on the Saturday evening to a whirlwind of regional events. I’d already visited every nation and region in this campaign, but it was another opportunity to speak to members from around the country about what they want to see, and the message was clear: they want us to come together, be clearer about our values and take the fight to Reform.

On to the first of my two DJ sets at conference, at the LGBT Labour disco. Pop floor-fillers were the order of the day, rather than my usual indie playlist. Think more Britney than Belle and Sebastian. “Believe” by Cher got the biggest cheer of the night, followed by me downing a particularly noxious shot from the DJ booth.

Unity in dangerous times

Conference formally began on Sunday 28 September, with some meaty fringe events and a very packed schedule. First up, a panel with education trade unions about tackling child poverty. It’s why I came into politics, why I’m proud to be chairing the government’s Child Poverty Taskforce and a big part of why I’m running to be Labour’s deputy leader – I want the mandate to do more, and I’ve made clear that ending the two-child limit is very much on the table.

Next was a speech in the hall from the Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese. His message? If we are to defend democracy against the dark forces circling, we need unity of party, unity of purpose. I couldn’t agree more. We’ve got to turn the country round, not turn on each other, if we’re to beat Reform and the dangerous forces Nigel Farage’s party is threatening to unleash.

More receptions on Sunday meant my team’s rather optimistic diary entry marked “Get Bridget Fed” fell by the wayside. We rounded things off at the Beatles Museum for a chat with the former Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield to discuss my vision for education. There’s an unexpected guest in the audience: Michael Gove, who’s about as inconspicuous as a yellow submarine. I was gearing up for an impromptu debate about school improvement, but he didn’t raise his hand so I, well, let it be.

The socialism of freedom

I had a spring in my step after the Chancellor’s speech on the Monday, where I received a shout out for my work on free breakfast clubs – I’m thrilled we’ve now delivered more than two million free breakfasts with more to come, and free school meals for 100,000 more children to follow next year. It was my turn on the stage next.

My speech was all about the socialism of freedom – it’s at the heart of my politics, the idea that education is the pathway to our young people leading the lives they want to lead. It’s why the reintroduction of maintenance grants will make a huge difference to young people from low-income families. If we want to attract more young voters to Labour, we’ve got to show them that we’re putting opportunity front and centre.

Putting the “party” in party conference

On the Tuesday I managed to squeeze in lunch before Keir’s speech, his best yet. We’ve got to give voters a better sense of who we are as a party, and shout proudly about our values – and he delivered that in style.

Another evening, another DJ set – this time at the legendary Labour Students disco. Despite my indie leanings, I’ve got a soft spot for Girls Aloud. “Love Machine” got a big reaction, as did Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!”. A quick stop off at the Mirror party before bed, where I was thankfully not performing. Instead, I watched the trio of Lisa Nandy, Jonathan Ashworth – resplendent in a gold sequinned dinner jacket – and Wes Streeting belt out “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to a rapturous and well-oiled audience. I was told it was one of several visits to the stage by Wes that night. I’m surprised: it’s unlike him to hog the mic.

Deliver change or bust

On Wednesday 2 October, our final day at conference began with recording Political Thinking with Nick Robinson. We talked about the bust of Ernest Bevin at the Department for Education which I’d found wedged – rather unloved – between a vending machine and a fire extinguisher. I’ve since had it moved to my office.

Conference formally ended with the deputy leadership hustings from the stage. My message was simple: we’ve got to unite the party and deliver change if we want to win that precious second term.

Then it was home to see my husband, kids and Maisie the Jack Russell for some brief respite before the campaign restarts again in earnest. It’s all to play for.

