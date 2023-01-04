Howard Jacobson’s Diary: Escaping an icy fate in the Highlands, celebrity-spotting in London, and my soft spot for the King

Photo by Getty Images

In the Highlands over Christmas in search of snow, solace and Santa. Though it’s unlikely that the poet Emily Dickinson ever left her home in Amherst, Massachusetts, her account of a leaden sky powdering the hills with snow as through a sieve perfectly describes the scene I’m looking out upon. She isn’t the only woman writer who has my ear this weekend. Inscribed on a plank above my hotel bed are the words, “A thread of grey/On blue” by the early 20th-century Scottish poet Marion Angus.

As an act of hostly consideration, the hotel has left a copy of her selected works, The Singin’ Lass, on my bedside table. Flicking through, I find the poem that contains the line I’ve been sleeping under. It’s called “A Small Thing” and alludes to those petty agonies that common sense advises us to ignore. “And yet,/When thrushes call,/Or winds awake…/I think –/And think/This small heartbreak/Will wear my life away.” Why such a naked confession of vulnerability should prove so consolatory I can’t explain. But I am overcome by its exquisiteness and read it again and again as the snow falls.

[See also: Ian Hislop’s Diary: Getting the choir back together, remembering John Sessions, and what politicians forget about A Christmas Carol]

A miracle in the Cairngorms

The Range Rover in which I’m travelling to Christmas lunch with five septuagenarians slides in the snow, reverses itself on to a cattle grid and blows a tyre. The height of the vehicle, the depth of the falling snow, and the emptiness of the landscape persuade us we will not make it out alive. Talk turns to our having to eat one another to survive. As the eldest, I volunteer to be eaten first, but as the eldest I am considered the least succulent.

Related

By some miracle – it’s Christmas: miracles occur – a member of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team appears like a yeti out of the blizzard and sets about saving us. In the cold, our bodies have begun to fuse, so he is unable to tell whether the leg he’s pulling belongs to the person he’s telling to stay calm. And there’s no point asking us: in the matter of whose limbs are whose we are too old to be sure. It takes about an hour to get us all out. Santa might have done it quicker but I’m beginning to think there is no Santa.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Build it and they will come

I don’t, of course, tell our friend’s grandchildren that when we finally make it to lunch and find them opening their presents. One is building an entire city of London out of Lego – the financial district, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Gherkin, everything. Remembering when Lego was ten dimpled bricks and a couple of windows, we look on in wonder. But I’m not sure it’s seemly for grown-ups to be in awe of a child. “I was a dab hand at Lego in my youth,” I tell her. She is getting the Thames Barrier to open and close, and doesn’t look up. “So what did you make?” she asks incuriously. “Metropolis, the Lost City of Atlantis, and the Great Wall of China,” I lie. (I’m not going to tell her I made a house.) “Aha,” she says, still not looking at me. “I did those last Christmas.”

Sympathy for the monarch

Back at the hotel, bleary-eyed and crackered-out, I enjoy a repeat of King Charles addressing the nation from Windsor. I’ve had a soft spot for Charles since observing his loneliness as a boy who had to make do with handshakes from his parents. Would he end up a lonely monarch, over-principled and shy? Camilla at least ensured he wouldn’t be lonely. I see theirs as a great love story. Hugger-mugger, in the royal box at the Opera House, they swoon over Scylla and Glaucus, and leave Elton John to blow out his own candle. There was, of course, collateral damage. But that’s love for you. Someone’s happiness is always someone else’s tragedy.

Celebrity in the age of Gogglebox

After the royal broadcast I find an episode of Gogglebox to watch – the ordinary-person one not the celebrity version, though that’s a distinction that’s getting harder to maintain, what with celebrities striving for the natural wit of the man in the street and the man in the street becoming famous for being a man in the street. At a predictably starry Christmas party I attended in London the other week, the one person exciting interest was a woman known only for sitting stroking a dog and eating chocolates in front of the telly. “So what’s it like?” we were all desperate to learn, “just sitting there?” Thus we approach cultural democracy’s ultimate goal: a gaudy world where the thing to which we attach the most value is the thing that doesn’t have any. The very obverse of Marion Angus’s thread of grey on blue – in which the subtlest intimation bears the deepest meaning.

Howard Jacobson’s most recent book, “Mother’s Boy: A Writer’s Beginnings”, is published by Jonathan Cape

[See also: Sasha Swire’s Diary: Rishi Rich in No 10, lords-in-waiting, and a case of the green-eyed monster]