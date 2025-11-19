Ambika Mod is luminous and feral in Porn Play

Photo by Helen Murray

What is the relationship between pain and pleasure? Or between trauma and sexuality? These are the questions posed by Sophia Chetin-Leuner’s Porn Play, and they are timely ones for a society tackling the spread of violent pornography. But this production at London’s Royal Court Theatre, staged by the former artistic director of the Donmar Warehouse Josie Rourke, is at its best when it refuses to answer them.

Ambika Mod (One Day) plays Ani, a talented young English lecturer obsessed with Milton and addicted to hardcore pornography. The play weaves both interests together: lectures on Paradise Lost merge into confessions of Ani’s darkest desires. The immersive set, designed by Yimei Zhao, transforms the upstairs theatre into a giant bed with a dip in the middle, which evokes both a 1970s conversation pit and a giant vulva. Props spring from the bedding as if from Ani’s subconscious. The audience are given shoe coverings before entry and warned about being “close to the action”.

And what action it is. Mod is luminous and feral, masturbating and lecturing on Milton with equal aplomb. Despite the title and premise, the show is modest. Pornographic sounds are made and played but there is no nudity. Instead, it is a profoundly depressing meditation on loss.

Ani, haunted by the death of her mother, uses self-gratification as an escape, creating her own personal Eden. But, like Eve, temptation punctures paradise, and she is soon dealing with the painful physical consequences of excessive masturbation.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The show deftly skirts moralising about sex: it’s not Ani’s desires that are wrong but rather the isolated way she expresses them. Scenes are ordered like a series of vignettes, with Ani navigating disintegrating relationships with her boyfriend, best friend and father, until she has no choice but to accept her addiction in the play’s startling denouement. It’s an unforgettable moment, and one sure to make Chetin-Leuner a star.

[Further reading: My year-long quest to find London’s best nightclub]

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £1 per month Subscribe