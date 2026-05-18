The artefacts of American life

Rep. Bob Casey (D-TX) peers through the glass doors of the Capitol’s “Centennial Safe,” a time capsule sealed since 1876. Photo via Bettmann/ Getty

“In any American object, you can find America.” This is the philosophy of Roman Mars, host and creator of the hit radio show 99% Invisible, as he explains his latest venture into podcasting. By starting here, he tells us in episode one of A History of the United States in 100 Objects, one can “look beyond the official record, outside of the things we’ve already thought to preserve and put behind museum glass”. The podcast tells the stories of objects hiding in plain sight, or that were lost or thrown away because nobody thought they were important enough to keep. These are the stories of afterthoughts and left-behinds.

It is fitting, then, that the series debuts with a “centennial safe”, locked shut as a time capsule in 1876 to mark the US’s 100th birthday and hidden away outside the nation’s consciousness – to the extent that, when the time came to unlock it a century later, no one was quite sure where to find the key. Still, anticipation mounted. These were items citizens of the country’s former self had chosen to represent them and their values. “As we look inside this safe, let us look inside ourselves,” declared Gerald Ford when the key had finally been located and the reopening was nigh. “Let us look into our hearts and into our hopes.”

Instead, they were met with anti-climax: objects that, as the historian Jill Lepore puts it, “don’t cross the valley of time with their significance intact”. I won’t spoil the surprise – listen for yourself to discover what Americans of the late 19th century thought was worth preserving for posterity – but don’t expect to be impressed. Familiar as we might be with the idea that the past is a foreign country, it is still jarring to realise how much our conception of the future, and what might matter there, is shaped by preconceptions in the present that we aren’t even aware of.

Can Mars find 100 objects that transcend time without losing their meaning by the United States’s 250th birthday? Is that loss of meaning itself the most accurate retelling of America’s story? You can make up your own mind – but start by finding the keys.

Subscribe to the New Statesman for £1 a week Subscribe

A History of the United States in 100 Objects

SiriusXM by BBC Studios Audio with Roman Mars and the “99% Invisible” team

[Further reading: The internet wants you to hate Blake Lively]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Related