Kate Lees’s Q&A: “People are surprised by how ruthlessly commercial I am”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Kate Lee was born in York in 1972 and was the CEO of Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly CLIC Sargent). Since 2020 she has led the care and research charity Alzheimer’s Society.

What’s your earliest memory?

Watching, through a crack in the door, as my big sister danced in her bedroom. She is ten years older and seemed so impossibly cool.

Who are your heroes?

Even as a child I looked up to strong female characters: Madame Cholet from The Wombles and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family. Now I admire Jacinda Ardern and Michelle Obama. The way they use non-threatening power is a masterclass in being a strong female leader.

What book last changed your thinking?

Kim Scott’s Radical Candor. In the charity sector we can be too nice. Scott provides a model that is both kind and frank.

Related

Which political figure do you look up to?

Aneurin Bevan. Imagine having his legacy.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

My friends would say the use of coupons and discount codes. I can get a deal on anything.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

The Roaring Twenties. The misogyny would probably kill me off, but so many cocktails were invented then. Does that sound shallow?

What TV show could you not live without?

I’m not a great TV watcher. As a single mum of teenagers there isn’t much time. But I loved Line of Duty – Vicky McClure is a big Alzheimer’s Society supporter and she is an amazing actor.

Who would paint your portrait?

My step-granddaughter Iris. She has a great eye for colour. And how bad could I look in a painting by a one-year-old?

What’s your theme tune?

“Unorthodox” by Wretch 32: “We don’t follow no crowd, they follow us.” Apparently I also hum the theme tune to The Archers when I’m not concentrating.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

If you can’t be sunshine, don’t be a cloud. It’s not always easy, especially when you see thousands of families really struggle.

What’s currently bugging you?

The appalling state of UK social care. Diagnosis rates for dementia at a five-year low. Exhausted family carers desperately trying to get support and struggling emotionally, financially and physically. There are 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK, with millions more caring for them. It’s the UK’s biggest killer and needs to be prioritised.

What single thing would make your life better?

A new cheese grater.

When were you happiest?

When I started to see my organisation turn a corner, to stabilise and grow. I saw real pride in the staff. For a short time, I allowed myself to think “I did that”.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

I have the best job in the world. But if I couldn’t do this I’d be a florist. Or CEO of something massive in the private sector. I’d change the world by demonstrating that business principles do not need to be in opposition to great, progressive cultures. People are often surprised by just how ruthlessly commercial I am.

Are we all doomed?

Absolutely not. Scientific progress and the power of humanity will keep us safe. I see it every day, working where I do.

To find out more about Alzheimer’s Society, visit alzheimers.org.uk. For support and information, call 0333 150 3456

[See also: Britain’s lost children]