The NS Poem: Seeker

Style over points.
Ways with a chasuble.
O Universe, forgive me:
I mock what I revere,
but the problem of faith
is geometrical, like a pair
of semi-detached houses
built on a reflected plan:
winds of reason scour
the same chimney
while hearths turn
coldly from each other.
Above St Peter’s gates
are signs that read:
Back in five minutes.
No whining, please.
And there – there is my
dead near-love, laughing
and crying on both sides
of the party wall.
Will Eaves’s Invasion of the Polyhedrons (CB Editions) is out now
[Further reading: The NS Poem: Now]
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