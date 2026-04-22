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22 April 2026

The NS Poem: Nocturne

A new poem by Yasmine Seale

By Yasmine Seale

Photo by Robert Norbury

The stretching of a bird through darkening
Space has the structure of a glance.

It stays close to the water
To need less.

White notches fill the sky, the cell
Of a god who has lost count
But still hopes.

Does it end? We can’t all be blessed
With bodies arranged like horizons.

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The bird makes a calculation.
It is panicking away from the experiment
Life could be.

                                   Look
                                           after me.

The hours are deepening.

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The air is suddenly hectic with questions
It wants to avoid.

Yasmine Seale is a poet, translator, and visiting professor at Columbia

[Further reading: The NS Poem: Weekend visits]

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This article appears in the 22 Apr 2026 issue of the New Statesman, All alone