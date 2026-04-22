The NS Poem: Nocturne

The stretching of a bird through darkening

Space has the structure of a glance.

It stays close to the water

To need less.

White notches fill the sky, the cell

Of a god who has lost count

But still hopes.

Does it end? We can’t all be blessed

With bodies arranged like horizons.

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The bird makes a calculation.

It is panicking away from the experiment

Life could be.

Look

after me.

The hours are deepening.

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The air is suddenly hectic with questions

It wants to avoid.



Yasmine Seale is a poet, translator, and visiting professor at Columbia

[Further reading: The NS Poem: Weekend visits]

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