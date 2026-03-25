The NS Poem: At the aquarium

After the bright jellyfish, snow crabs,

seadragons unlovably leafy,

the great Pacific octopus unfurls



her many-pearled arms.

My fingers tighten in the jacket pocket

where we secretly hold hands,



the toothless stuff of romance

a week old.

Toothless and boneless,



the placard says,

she can escape a boat

through a quarter-sized hole.



I imagine the black-eyed kraken

slipping a net

as the fishermen pull up the knotted mesh, empty –



and with one long, amorphous arm,

she takes a man with her.

A single tentacle brushes his hair



and grips his waist

with those lip-like o’s,

leaving something like kiss marks.



He arches in the air

(my fingers tighten)

and fights the whole way down.

Regan Green is a poet and lecturer at Johns Hopkins University and the assistant editor of the “Birmingham Poetry Review”

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