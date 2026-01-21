The NS Poem: The Present Life on Earth

Inside the ee ee ee ee ittl ee ittlittl

ee ee ittlittlittlittlittlee ee ee ee ee



ee jug jug a bring jug jug jug of song,

the birds, banging what they mean



against the inside of the birdsong;

inside the off-licence (little aisle



buttressed with toughened glass,

old breath) the fellow at the priest-



end sees the banging of a soul half-

out a head as if through television,



the quiet bottles rattling; inside

the ambulance, pleasant laughter,



banging off the inside of the mute

windscreen as it turns, sirenless



and slow, into the care home,

settling in the usual spot. And look:



in all directions, miles of dark air

to wing our cargo through forever,



never landing, our urgent messages

undelivered, unread. Look:



a sudden, solid nothing, to stamp

self-portraits on in fine white dust.



And inside the portraits, us, inside

the home, us, the offie, the ambulance,



the breathy upslur of the crowbar, us,

and inside the crowns of trees it’s us,



singing. All rivers burst their banks.

Bring a jug bring a jug bring a jug.

Jack Nicholls’ play “The Shitheads” debuts at London’s Royal Court Theatre on 6 February, and will be published on 12 February (Faber & Faber)

