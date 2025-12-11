NS Poem: A’s B

Photo by Fiona Bailey/Millennium

Brooding rather on birthdays,

for he ages & she has one; bruiting,

these are proceedings of earth’s

circling only, wherefore mirthdays?

Saints’ days, name-days, yes,

but these ought to be dull earth’s days

Saints’ days, name-days,

from the I’m I of childhood when

air-cover came, when

arrived what we mutter when identity frays

or shies, he touches her name like a kiss,

those would be blowing & leafier than this.

The Cloth of Gold? He remembers he had to wait:

she came. How has she to be reminded or tolled

to relish an uncoiling suicidal earth?

A birthday would be to celebrate

an almost dying of something strong savage & old

and of something hard sad glad & new they hope an almost birth.

“Only Sing: 152 Uncollected Dream Songs” by John Berryman (1914-1972), edited by Shane McCrea, is published by Faber & Faber

