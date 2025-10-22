Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

22 October 2025

The NS Poem: Beaded Chestnut

A new poem by Simon Armitage

By Simon Armitage

Photo by Stavros Ntagiouklas/Millenium


We blundered
           onto a country lane
                       by a NO TRESPASSING sign,

bare legs buttoned
           with nettle stings
                       and raked by thorns,

the green shield bug
           a prefect badge
                       on your white blouse,

the moon
           an ironic smile
                       in the afternoon sky.

Somewhere behind us:
           a flattened nest
                       in a cereal crop

where a pair of otters
           had topped and tailed.
                       Had not.

The summer of couldn’t-care-less,
           didn’t know our oats
                       from our barley,

barley from wheat,
           wheat from corn.
                       Didn’t know we were born.

This poem appears in Simon Armitage’s latest book of poems, “New Cemetery”, published by Faber & Faber

