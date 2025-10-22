The NS Poem: Beaded Chestnut

Photo by Stavros Ntagiouklas/Millenium



We blundered

onto a country lane

by a NO TRESPASSING sign,

bare legs buttoned

with nettle stings

and raked by thorns,

the green shield bug

a prefect badge

on your white blouse,

the moon

an ironic smile

in the afternoon sky.

Somewhere behind us:

a flattened nest

in a cereal crop

where a pair of otters

had topped and tailed.

Had not.

The summer of couldn’t-care-less,

didn’t know our oats

from our barley,

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

barley from wheat,

wheat from corn.

Didn’t know we were born.

This poem appears in Simon Armitage’s latest book of poems, “New Cemetery”, published by Faber & Faber