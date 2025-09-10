Reviewing politics
10 September 2025

The NS Poem: A Variation on “Panis Angelicus”

A posthumously published poem by John Burnside.

By John Burnside

Photo by Den Reader/Millennium Images

                Panis angelicus
                fit panis hominum
                              Aquinas

Because they’ve had nothing to say
since the quattrocento,
the angels have turned
to card tricks
and sleight of hand,
music, but no alleluias, that gleam in the orchard
paling to reveal a godless calm.

They like it better now, a simple life
of wind and fire,
footprints in the dew
like hieroglyphs, but nothing to reveal
beyond the quiet of another
morning: first light, birdsong through the trees.

John Burnside’s posthumous poetry collection “The Empire of Forgetting” (Jonathan Cape) is out now

