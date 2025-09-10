The NS Poem: A Variation on “Panis Angelicus”

Panis angelicus

fit panis hominum

Aquinas

Because they’ve had nothing to say

since the quattrocento,

the angels have turned

to card tricks

and sleight of hand,

music, but no alleluias, that gleam in the orchard

paling to reveal a godless calm.

They like it better now, a simple life

of wind and fire,

footprints in the dew

like hieroglyphs, but nothing to reveal

beyond the quiet of another

morning: first light, birdsong through the trees.

John Burnside’s posthumous poetry collection “The Empire of Forgetting” (Jonathan Cape) is out now

[See also: Through the unknown gate]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

Related