The NS Poem: Stay for the Sign





I’ve come to terms with it now: my half-intended lapse

into a realm of almost sinister beauty: a spectrum

of diktats and car insurance quotes, weird tweets

and watercolour thoughts. We call it England, this pig

which splutters at our feet, whom we’re obliged

to flatter and caress. “No I’m afraid

the 700 isn’t operating today. On the screen, sir. Tap it on the screen.”

Still there’s poetry

in grime, bare druids

in these hills, real ale and winding regicidal streams

squat unwholesome trees bent witchy by the wind, serrated rain

and condoms by the swings.

And that’s just Sussex! (Or is it

Kent?) Your card has been declined.

“No here sir. You have to tap it here.”

A sign in the jewellers’ screams

EVERYTHING MUST GO

and it reads

more like a blessing.

Joshua Blackman is a poet from Bognor Regis. His work has appeared in the “Rialto”, “Poetry Review”, the “London Magazine” and various other publications.

