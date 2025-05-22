New Times,
22 May 2025

The NS Poem: Help Yourself

A new poem by Simon Armitage.

By Simon Armitage

Photo by Rachael Lowndes/Millenium

We invited the world’s richest man for supper.
He was visiting town, and in the local paper

he looked so lost and lonely. He brought
a mid-price bottle of Chilean Merlot, cat nip

for the dog, and an action figure of himself
dressed as a pharaoh. At the dining table

he kept checking his phone – I could see
the reflection of numbers and bodies

in his cool shades, I could hear the clicks and moans.
When we told him there was no more pudding

he wiped his mouth on the front room curtains
and ordered a driverless cab, which arrived

in minus three seconds. He said, “I could
shaft this country with my little finger.

You nobody people are a big problem.”
He stole our bread-knife and one of our children.

