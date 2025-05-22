The NS Poem: Help Yourself

We invited the world’s richest man for supper.

He was visiting town, and in the local paper

he looked so lost and lonely. He brought

a mid-price bottle of Chilean Merlot, cat nip

for the dog, and an action figure of himself

dressed as a pharaoh. At the dining table

he kept checking his phone – I could see

the reflection of numbers and bodies

in his cool shades, I could hear the clicks and moans.

When we told him there was no more pudding

he wiped his mouth on the front room curtains

and ordered a driverless cab, which arrived

in minus three seconds. He said, “I could

shaft this country with my little finger.



You nobody people are a big problem.”

He stole our bread-knife and one of our children.

