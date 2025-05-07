New Times,
7 May 2025

The NS Poem: The Alternative

A new poem by Will Eaves.

By Will Eaves

Photo by Joerg Buschmann/Millennium Images

It was everything I wanted.
You could have driven straight home.
We pulled over instead.
And moved in after a bit, after talking.
The estate agent sort of smiled.
I think he remembered me from school
but I didn’t remember him. He’d changed.
He said something when he handed me
the keys. I said what I felt.
That we wanted to be with each other.
Later, in our careers, we looked back.
There was that, in hindsight, awful moment
when you said, well, I had to make a choice.
This was after talking, after a bit.
You dealt the knives into the drawer.
Sleeping with me was like having sex
with a cutlery service.
Listen, you weren’t going anywhere.
But I had this bright future mapped out.
So why did I look so miserable?
Did I want a different one?

Will Eaves is a novelist, essayist and poet. His most recent collection is “Invasion of the Polyhedrons” (CB Editions)

