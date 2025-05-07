The NS Poem: The Alternative

It was everything I wanted.

You could have driven straight home.

We pulled over instead.

And moved in after a bit, after talking.

The estate agent sort of smiled.

I think he remembered me from school

but I didn’t remember him. He’d changed.

He said something when he handed me

the keys. I said what I felt.

That we wanted to be with each other.

Later, in our careers, we looked back.

There was that, in hindsight, awful moment

when you said, well, I had to make a choice.

This was after talking, after a bit.

You dealt the knives into the drawer.

Sleeping with me was like having sex

with a cutlery service.

Listen, you weren’t going anywhere.

But I had this bright future mapped out.

So why did I look so miserable?

Did I want a different one?

Will Eaves is a novelist, essayist and poet. His most recent collection is “Invasion of the Polyhedrons” (CB Editions)

