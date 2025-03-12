New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Culture
  2. Poetry
12 March 2025

The NS poem: The Health Check Crapshoot  

A new poem by Claudine Toutoungi.

By Claudine Toutoungi

Photo by Duncan1890/Getty Images

plays out in the designated space for waiting 
where we, the diehard citizens (Mister Kidney, 

Madam Lung, etcetera) respire in counterpoint  
or unison, depending on our varying rates of dis 

-combobulation. Rasputin ra-ras round the lego  
on the lego mat. He’s three. Already very keen

on crushing small men underfoot. You have to be  
tough In this life. You need grit, muscle, ideally

topdown private cover for your gums. There is  
literally no point whatsoever (we know this now)

in acquiring a running-buddy who leaves you  
with long-term damage to your femur. And a limp. 

Wouldn’t it be nice if just for once, this time, they 
ripped up the form? Or if, handing it over, 

they told you — Draw a little picture. Or leave it blank.  
You choose. Data’s so reductive, don’t you think? 

Claudine Toutoungi’s most recent collection is “Emotional Support Horse” (Carcanet, 2024)

[See also: The NS Poem: Her Birth]

Content from our partners
Common Goals
Common Goals
Spotlight
Securing our national assets
Securing our national assets
Ian Constance
A mission for a better country and economy
A mission for a better country and economy
Mariana Mazzucato

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 12 Mar 2025 issue of the New Statesman, Why Britain isn’t working