The NS poem: The Health Check Crapshoot  

Photo by Duncan1890/Getty Images

plays out in the designated space for waiting

where we, the diehard citizens (Mister Kidney,

Madam Lung, etcetera) respire in counterpoint

or unison, depending on our varying rates of dis

-combobulation. Rasputin ra-ras round the lego

on the lego mat. He’s three. Already very keen



on crushing small men underfoot. You have to be

tough In this life. You need grit, muscle, ideally



topdown private cover for your gums. There is

literally no point whatsoever (we know this now)



in acquiring a running-buddy who leaves you

with long-term damage to your femur. And a limp.



Wouldn’t it be nice if just for once, this time, they

ripped up the form? Or if, handing it over,



they told you — Draw a little picture. Or leave it blank.

You choose. Data’s so reductive, don’t you think?

Claudine Toutoungi’s most recent collection is “Emotional Support Horse” (Carcanet, 2024)



