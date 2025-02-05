The NS Poem: Her Birth

Photo by Lorena Garibo / Getty Images

The midwife starts to pull at the placenta

as if it’s a stubborn weed.



In the before-time, I’d ticked the box

that said unaided, that said physiological,



but now I just want it out of me,

all of it, take it out, I’ve had enough,



and so she sets to and the bed

is drenched in blood.



Now the midwife is busy stitching,

just a few, she soothes, a few small stitches.



I didn’t think I could ever stand

to be repaired, but I hardly feel a thing.



When the baby was poised between

two worlds, the midwife told me

to reach down and touch the bright-dark

feathers of her hair. A second midwife



bustles in and starts to squeeze my nipple.

Neither sewing or feeding can wait



in this new world. She tells me the baby

will never latch, that there’s something



wrong with me. One midwife with a needle,

the other collecting creamy drops of colostrum

in a pipette, and yes, it’s as awful as it sounds,

but at the time, I didn’t mind. I was hovering

in a corner of the room, looking down

at my body, and the hands of the midwives,

busy at their work. What a time to find out

I can leave the body behind, that my body

was not a cage, just a place I rested for a while.

Kim Moore’s latest collection “All the Men I Never Married” won the 2022 Forward Prize for Best Collection

