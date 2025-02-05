New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Culture
  2. Poetry
5 February 2025

The NS Poem: Her Birth

A new poem by Kim Moore.

By Kim Moore

Photo by Lorena Garibo / Getty Images

The midwife starts to pull at the placenta
as if it’s a stubborn weed.

In the before-time, I’d ticked the box
that said unaided, that said physiological,

but now I just want it out of me,
all of it, take it out, I’ve had enough,

and so she sets to and the bed
is drenched in blood.

Now the midwife is busy stitching,
just a few, she soothes, a few small stitches.

I didn’t think I could ever stand
to be repaired, but I hardly feel a thing.

When the baby was poised between
two worlds, the midwife told me

to reach down and touch the bright-dark
feathers of her hair. A second midwife

bustles in and starts to squeeze my nipple.
Neither sewing or feeding can wait

in this new world. She tells me the baby
will never latch, that there’s something

wrong with me. One midwife with a needle,
the other collecting creamy drops of colostrum

in a pipette, and yes, it’s as awful as it sounds,
but at the time, I didn’t mind. I was hovering

in a corner of the room, looking down
at my body, and the hands of the midwives,

busy at their work. What a time to find out
I can leave the body behind, that my body

was not a cage, just a place I rested for a while.

Kim Moore’s latest collection “All the Men I Never Married” won the 2022 Forward Prize for Best Collection

This article appears in the 05 Feb 2025 issue of the New Statesman, The New Gods of AI