29 January 2025

The NS Poem: Catalogues, Various

A new poem by Josephine Balmer.

By Josephine Balmer

For months they would arrive at his door
like persistent detectives or debt-collectors:
discount books, clothes, copies of Esquire;
tours abroad (his passport had long expired).

We’d cream off those that caught the eye:
Saga River Cruises, Great Rail Journeys –
the last big trip you think will heal or change.
In my dream travels I’m back to the end 

masked again as if I planned a heist on death.
My father is still sitting up, still able to talk.
He slings me a brochure for The Far, Far North
slippery as verglas. See, he says, I’ve already left.

Josephine Balmer’s most recent collection is “Ghost Passage” (Shearsman, 2022). Her “Selected Poems” is forthcoming

This article appears in the 29 Jan 2025 issue of the New Statesman, Class War