The NS Poem: Catalogues, Various

Photo by Pat Tuson / Alamy Stock Photo

For months they would arrive at his door

like persistent detectives or debt-collectors:

discount books, clothes, copies of Esquire;

tours abroad (his passport had long expired).

We’d cream off those that caught the eye:

Saga River Cruises, Great Rail Journeys –

the last big trip you think will heal or change.

In my dream travels I’m back to the end

masked again as if I planned a heist on death.

My father is still sitting up, still able to talk.

He slings me a brochure for The Far, Far North

slippery as verglas. See, he says, I’ve already left.

Josephine Balmer’s most recent collection is “Ghost Passage” (Shearsman, 2022). Her “Selected Poems” is forthcoming

[See also: The NS Poem: Espalier]

Start the new year with a New Statesman subscription from only £8.99 per month. Subscribe

Related