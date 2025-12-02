CMAT’s subversive hoedown

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Imagine if Dolly Parton had a baby with Benny Hill in 1990s Dublin. You’re some way towards picturing CMAT. Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson opened her show at the O2 Academy Brixton perched on a white banister. Wearing a ravishingly odd combo of shades, short shorts, white tights and cowboy boots, she launched into her piano-driven ode to self-destruction “Janis Joplining”. What followed was a lesson in songwriting and slapstick.

Thompson’s lyrics range from the smartly satirical to the downright insane (on “Running/Planning” she sings about ripping off someone’s head and buying it a Nintendo). Her dance moves are somewhere between a drunk hoedown and a Carry on… film: heel toe with lots of arse smacking. She rightly declares her song “California” to be “a real tit slapper” before thwacking herself in the breast.

The show is a darkly comic reflection on the Noughties. Thompson moves from “The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station”, a song about her hatred of the celebrity chef, through to “Euro-Country”, an anthem about the Celtic Tiger’s economic crash. Now 29, she’s grappling with her Irishness in London, and does a good chunk of her crowd work in EastEnders-worthy mockney.

Thompson is part of the wave of artists taking country music, with its inherently conservative rep, and making it a vehicle for fresh, subversive pop. When she performs “I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby”, she leads the audience in a line dance while we wrestle with the lyric, “I feel bad, ’cos I didn’t cry/When someone I grew up with died/But I break down every time I’m on the scales”. In a world obsessed with pretty, Thompson sings her ugliest thoughts.

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription for just £2 Subscribe

When CMAT missed out on the 2025 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year – losing to Sam Fender – she declared: “I was fucking robbed”. Watching her bring Brixton into her brilliant, bonkers world, it’s impossible not to agree. Don’t let the comedy fool you: this is an artist who demands to be taken seriously.

[See also: Radiohead restored]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close