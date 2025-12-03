This England: Up, up and away

School pupils are trying to track down a teddy bear sent flying into the upper atmosphere for a science experiment. Bradfield Bear was launched on a high-altitude weather balloon from Lymington, Hampshire, by Year 7 and 8 students at Walhampton School. The little bear soared above the clouds and reached the stratosphere but then broke off from the balloon.

BBC News (Amanda Welles)

Frankenspoon’s monster

A paranormalist claims to have seen Mary Shelley’s spirit entering the Mary Shelley pub. Singer Brocarde said she saw a “gothic woman clad in a heavy velvet cloak” rise from the ground and hover above the grave. “The ghostly figure then led me across the churchyard and over the road, straight to the Wetherspoon pub named after the literary legend herself. I watched, in utter disbelief, as Mary Shelley’s spirit pulled a heart from her cloak and vanished through the closed doors of the pub, clutching it tightly,” she said. Bournemouth Daily Echo

(Leigh Hatts)



Unsaintly behaviour

A football mascot was relieved of his duties during an FA Cup match following what was described as “erratic and unprofessional” behaviour. Sammy the Saint, the official mascot of St Albans City, was seen stumbling over advertising boards ahead of the club’s 6-0 defeat at Burton Albion. “He was just stripped of his mascot duties and wasn’t allowed to wear the Sammy costume,” said a Burton spokesperson.

Metro (Steve Morley)

[Further reading: Martin Scorsese, priest of the silver screen]

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription for just £2 Subscribe

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close