This England: Unscheduled pit stop

A car has slipped into a sinkhole and council officials have been unable to remove it – in case rescue vehicles fall in too. The Mini Cooper became trapped after old mine workings in Redruth, Cornwall, opened up outside a bakery, creating a 10ft-wide hole. “I’d just put it through its MOT two weeks ago,” joked the owner of the car, Malcolm McKenzie. “I’m just glad that we weren’t in it – literally at the time it happened I didn’t feel like going out.”

Metro (Richard Fearn)

Underlay! Underlay!

Britain’s only carpet museum is closing after visitors dwindled to six per day. The Museum of Carpet in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, featured hundreds of rug and underlay samples from the last 300 years. Locals expressed their sadness at the decision, with one saying it was “a pity to lose it” and another hailing it as “the jewel in the crown” of Kidderminster.

BirminghamWorld (Michael Meadowcroft)

Deerly departed

A reindeer called Buddy sparked a huge search operation after he went on the run from a Christmas celebration. Armed police officers, the Coastguard and members of the Royal Marines were called in to track him down after he fled Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Formby, Merseyside. But Buddy’s winter escape soon wore him out and Santa’s exhausted key worker was found fast asleep in nearby sand dunes.

BBC Wales (Kate McIntosh)

[Further reading: Who killed Pasolini?]

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription for just £2 Subscribe

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close