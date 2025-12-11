Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Culture
  2. Life
11 December 2025

This England: Unscheduled pit stop

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the New Statesman since 1934

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A car has slipped into a sinkhole and council officials have been unable to remove it – in case rescue vehicles fall in too. The Mini Cooper became trapped after old mine workings in Redruth, Cornwall, opened up outside a bakery, creating a 10ft-wide hole. “I’d just put it through its MOT two weeks ago,” joked the owner of the car, Malcolm McKenzie. “I’m just glad that we weren’t in it – literally at the time it happened I didn’t feel like going out.”
Metro (Richard Fearn)

Underlay! Underlay!

Britain’s only carpet museum is closing after visitors dwindled to six per day. The Museum of Carpet in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, featured hundreds of rug and underlay samples from the last 300 years. Locals expressed their sadness at the decision, with one saying it was “a pity to lose it” and another hailing it as “the jewel in the crown” of Kidderminster.
BirminghamWorld (Michael Meadowcroft)

Deerly departed

A reindeer called Buddy sparked a huge search operation after he went on the run from a Christmas celebration. Armed police officers, the Coastguard and members of the Royal Marines were called in to track him down after he fled Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Formby, Merseyside. But Buddy’s winter escape soon wore him out and Santa’s exhausted key worker was found fast asleep in nearby sand dunes.
BBC Wales (Kate McIntosh)

[Further reading: Who killed Pasolini?]

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription for just £2
Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
The struggle to keep pace with the rise in cyberattacks
The struggle to keep pace with the rise in cyberattacks
NS Commercial
Rupert Osborne: “Financial education is key”
Rupert Osborne: “Financial education is key”
NS Commercial
A future free from tobacco and nicotine
A future free from tobacco and nicotine
NS Commercial

Topics in this article : ,