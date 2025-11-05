This England: Nip it in the bud

A councillor on the Isle of Bute has been suspended for a month after a social media post condemning the “shambles” state of its flowerbeds. Liz McCabe, former depute provost of Argyll and Bute, said “nothing had been done” about the flowers since her husband retired from a council supervisor job. She was found to have breached a code of conduct after criticising his successor for a lack of experience in maintaining the floral displays.

Foul play

Residents in Swanscombe, Kent, have paid £2,370, split between 100 homes, to maintain the “playground facilities” since 2022. That playground consists of a large log, some smaller log pieces, a bench and a few stones. Residents are disappointed with the play area and baffled about where their money is going. They complain that children cannot even use the space to play football. A sign says “no ball games”, that the log is only suitable for “children aged under 14 years” and dogs are not allowed.

De-caff-fine-ated

A fine of £150 given to a woman for pouring coffee down a drain has been cancelled. Burcu Yesilyurt got rid of the drink to not spill it on her bus journey but said she then saw three officers “chasing” her. The fine came under anti-pollution rules but has been dropped by Richmond Council for such a “minor” breach.

