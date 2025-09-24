Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Culture
  2. Life
24 September 2025

This England: Skipping the protocol

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the New Statesman since 1934

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A cheating scandal has rocked the World Stone-Skimming Championships after several competitors were disqualified for tampering. Rules state that the stones must come from the slate on the Scottish isle, Easdale, where the contest is held. But some competitors filed rough edges off stones to make them easier to send hopping out to sea. Contest organiser Kyle Mathews, known as the “Toss Master”, said that the cheats “admitted their transgressions”.
BBC (Amanda Welles)

Gorilla warfare

A fuming homeowner is fighting her council after it ordered her to remove the 4ft-high gorilla statue that is mounted to the front of her house. “Gorilla-mad” Adele Teale, 58, erected the 4kg resin figure outside her two-bedroom terraced home last year and it instantly became a popular feature with locals. But now she has been told that her “beloved” gorilla must be removed by Wakefield Council because it is “out of character with the surrounding area”.
Daily Mail (Daragh Brady)

One man’s trash…

A local businessman has criticised the controversial Carbuncle Awards after Port Glasgow was named Scotland’s “most dismal” town. Urban Realm, the architecture journal behind the awards, called it an area of “squandered potential”. But Kevin Green refused to accept it. He said, “I know you’re looking for someone to award it to and we have a bin sitting here. I’m quite happy to place it in the bin for you.”
BBC (Steve Morley)

[Further reading: The rise and rise of Zohran Mamdani]

Content from our partners
Making a success of Great British Railways
Making a success of Great British Railways
Anthony Smith
Towards a unified skills strategy: Navigating devolution with purpose
Towards a unified skills strategy: Navigating devolution with purpose
Graham Hasting-Evans
The soft power of professional services
The soft power of professional services
Tamzen Isacsson

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month

Topics in this article : ,