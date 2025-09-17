Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Culture
  2. Life
17 September 2025

This England: Mugged off

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the New Statesman since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

With Kemi Badenoch struggling to reverse her party’s fortunes, the Conservatives are looking to their former heroine Margaret Thatcher for support. To mark what would have been the Iron Lady’s 100th birthday next month, the party is marketing three special mugs (£20 each, £50 for the set). One says: “The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s teabags.” Will Badenoch get her way? That’s one for the leaves.
Times (Amanda Welles)

No ifs or butts

A planned nudist gathering at a Birmingham park has been cancelled over safety concerns. The West Midlands Naturists Association planned its naked walk, but the event sparked debate on social media, with many people raising concerns over indecent exposure. Organiser Leah Crowley told the BBC that the walk had been called off because “the ignorant abuse online was sometimes threatening”. Birmingham City Council said while it was aware of the walk, it had not approved or endorsed it.
BBC (Steve Dyson)

Too much to curry

A driver who said they were trying to avoid spilling curry sauce was among a number of people with poor excuses for bad driving when stopped by West Yorkshire Police. The offender was swerving across lanes and overtaking erratically, while a man caught driving his mobility scooter on a motorway told officers it was the quickest way home. Another speeding offender said they had exceeded the speed limit because they were “tired”.
BBC Yorkshire (Amanda Welles)

[See also: The rise and rise of Zohran Mamdani]

Content from our partners
Ending the HIV epidemic by 2030
Ending the HIV epidemic by 2030
Spotlight
The tourist tax is costing Britain
The tourist tax is costing Britain
Derrick Hardman
Artificial intelligence is coming for creatives. The question is how to make it fair
Artificial intelligence is coming for creatives. The question is how to make it fair
Spotlight

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month

Topics in this article : ,