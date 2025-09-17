This England: Mugged off

With Kemi Badenoch struggling to reverse her party’s fortunes, the Conservatives are looking to their former heroine Margaret Thatcher for support. To mark what would have been the Iron Lady’s 100th birthday next month, the party is marketing three special mugs (£20 each, £50 for the set). One says: “The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s teabags.” Will Badenoch get her way? That’s one for the leaves.

Times (Amanda Welles)

No ifs or butts

A planned nudist gathering at a Birmingham park has been cancelled over safety concerns. The West Midlands Naturists Association planned its naked walk, but the event sparked debate on social media, with many people raising concerns over indecent exposure. Organiser Leah Crowley told the BBC that the walk had been called off because “the ignorant abuse online was sometimes threatening”. Birmingham City Council said while it was aware of the walk, it had not approved or endorsed it.

BBC (Steve Dyson)

Too much to curry

A driver who said they were trying to avoid spilling curry sauce was among a number of people with poor excuses for bad driving when stopped by West Yorkshire Police. The offender was swerving across lanes and overtaking erratically, while a man caught driving his mobility scooter on a motorway told officers it was the quickest way home. Another speeding offender said they had exceeded the speed limit because they were “tired”.

BBC Yorkshire (Amanda Welles)

[See also: The rise and rise of Zohran Mamdani]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe