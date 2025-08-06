Illustration by Roger Chouinard / Ikon Images

We at the New Statesman are no strangers to hard work, but even the most diligent strivers need to take a break sometimes, and recently the New York Times was kind enough to provide us all with some distraction.

“Could you have landed a job at Vogue in the Nineties?” it asked, atop a cultural-literacy quiz, based on one once used to test applicants to the magazine. Once we were done smugly trading our scores, I began dwelling on what such a quiz would look like for this title. So, I present: “Could you land a job at the New Statesman in the 2020s?” Match the numbers and letters to find out; answers below (don’t cheat). Score full marks and I’m told Tom McTague will graciously vacate his office for you*.

Four Shades of Grey

1) “Great White Male” guest editor

2) Chronicler of Southgateism

3) Tina Brown successor

4) Feline Philosophy author

a) James Graham

b) Graydon Carter

c) John Gray

d) Grayson Perry

Further reading

1) “Books are the mirrors of the soul”

2) Nicola Six

3) George Smiley

4) “Only connect”

a) EM Forster

b) John Le Carré

c) Virginia Woolf

d) Martin Amis

Boys George

1) Rhapsody in Blue composer

2) Real name: Eric Blair

3) Austerity posterboy

4) Real name: Mary Ann Evans

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

a) George Gershwin

b) George Orwell

c) George Eliot

d) George Osborne

The Kate Mossman interview

1) Old Brightonian

2) Mostly Men author

3) The Pervert’s Guide to Cinema writer

4) Joni Mitchell muse

a) Slavoj Žižek

b) Nick Cave

c) Lynn Barber

d) Cary Raditz

Go figure

1) Seven

2) 49

3) 20th Century Women

4) 13

a) Liz Truss

b) David Fincher

c) Blur

d) Greta Gerwig

Life of (B)rian

1) Popular 20th-century philosopher

2) New Statesman illustrator

3) Scarface director

4) Former New Statesman film critic

a) Ryan Gilbey

b) Brian De Palma

c) Ryan McAmis

d) Bryan Magee

Man and boy

1) Scottish satirist

2) Welsh illustrator

3) Fury author

4) Any Human Heart author

a) Ralph Steadman

b) William Boyd

c) Salman Rushdie

d) Armando Iannucci

The Tony Awards

1) Prison Notebooks author

2) The Future of Socialism author

3) Stop the War president

4) Start the War prime minister

a) Tony Crosland

b) Tony Blair

c) Tony Benn

d) Antonio Gramsci

* There is no actual reward for any score in this quiz, nor will taking it in any way influence your prospects of being employed by the New Statesman, and Tom is quite attached to his office, thank you very much.

Answers: 1d, 2a, 3b, 4c; 1c, 2d, 3b, 4a; 1a, 2b, 3d, 4c; 1b, 2c, 3a, 4d; 1b, 2a, 3d, 4c; 1d, 2c, 3b, 4a; 1d, 2a, 3c, 4b; 1d, 2a, 3c, 4b.

[See also: Labour’s summer of discontent]