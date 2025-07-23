This England: Stop eating your heart out

If a lack of tickets to the Oasis reunion is eating away at you, cheer yourself up with Liam Gallagher lasagne. Liam sang about eating the pasta dish in the song “Digsy’s Dinner” on the band’s debut album, Definitely Maybe. The 2ft-wide special was unveiled at Asda in Pilsworth, along with a Digsy’s Dinner deal. Fans shopping there will receive a free portion of strawberries and cream, also mentioned in the song, if they buy any lasagne.

A parish priest has written one hell of a farewell letter after stepping down from the Holy Family Catholic Church in Coventry after nine years. He’s hit out at “unfriendly” parishioners giving him “disdainful” looks and “tutting for a living”. In a poem called “Not I Lord Surely!”, Father Pat Brennan suggested the number of people attending his church, which has dwindled over the years, could be due to “gossiping” parishioners. In the church newsletter he said he was leaving the parish, noting: “You can’t please all the people”.

In the midst of a third heatwave of the summer, Ben Roberts, a senior lecturer at Loughborough University, said applying yoghurt to the outside of windows can lower the temperature by 3.5°C. He told the BBC the yoghurt smells for “30 seconds when drying” and reflects some solar radiation.

