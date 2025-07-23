Reviewing politics
23 July 2025

This England: Stop eating your heart out

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the New Statesman since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

If a lack of tickets to the Oasis reunion is eating away at you, cheer yourself up with Liam Gallagher lasagne. Liam sang about eating the pasta dish in the song “Digsy’s Dinner” on the band’s debut album, Definitely Maybe. The 2ft-wide special was unveiled at Asda in Pilsworth, along with a Digsy’s Dinner deal. Fans shopping there will receive a free portion of strawberries and cream, also mentioned in the song, if they buy any lasagne.
Manchester Evening News (Amanda Welles)

And now we move on to liars…

A parish priest has written one hell of a farewell letter after stepping down from the Holy Family Catholic Church in Coventry after nine years. He’s hit out at “unfriendly” parishioners giving him “disdainful” looks and “tutting for a living”. In a poem called “Not I Lord Surely!”, Father Pat Brennan suggested the number of people attending his church, which has dwindled over the years, could be due to “gossiping” parishioners. In the church newsletter he said he was leaving the parish, noting: “You can’t please all the people”.
BBC News (Adam Robertson)

Müller investigation

In the midst of a third heatwave of the summer, Ben Roberts, a senior lecturer at Loughborough University, said applying yoghurt to the outside of windows can lower the temperature by 3.5°C. He told the BBC the yoghurt smells for “30 seconds when drying” and reflects some solar radiation.
BBC News (Robert Colls)

