2 July 2025

This England: Selective memory

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the New Statesman since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A police officer from Redditch dubbed “Memory Cop” has broken his own record after his mind-blowing facial recognition skills have helped him catch more than 3,000 suspects. Eagle-eyed community support officer Andy Pope uses his special talent to remember the faces of wanted men and women. Despite his forte for faces, he admits: “My wife has to deal with things like birthdays and anniversaries. When it comes to dates, I’m useless.”
Redditch Advertiser (Dragh Brady)

Leave ’em hanging

A lollipop man has been told to stop high-fiving schoolchildren by a council because it delays motorists and stops young people focusing on the road. Neil Cotton, 57, shared high-fives with schoolchildren as he patrolled a busy junction in Howden, while wearing his fluorescent jacket and holding a stop sign. The decision to rebuke Cotton annoyed some parents, who accused the local authority of unnecessary meddling.
Times (Kate McIntosh)

Trumpety dumped

A man says he will pay “whatever it takes” to have a 20ft-long fibreglass elephant returned to his home after Medway Council removed it from his driveway. Trevor Robinson is pleading with the council to get the pachyderm – originally designed as a water slide – back. But pleased neighbours have praised the council for removing the multicoloured “monstrosity” amid safety concerns.
BBC News (Amanda Welles)

