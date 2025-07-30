This England: Lawn speed record

Donald Campbell was the only man to hold both land- and water-speed records at the same time before he was killed at Coniston Water in the Lake District in 1967 during another record attempt. His daughter Gina broke the women’s world water-speed record. Don Wales, meanwhile, Donald Campbell’s nephew, has previously held UK and world records for the fastest electric car, steam-powered car and quickest lawnmower on Earth.

Dog ammo hoo-hoo

A dog robot that has been used to aid bomb squads has a tough new mission: safely delivering pizza to the beach amid dive-bombing gulls. Domino’s has enlisted “Domidog” – a Boston Dynamics K9 robot – to help protect against seagulls. The deployment follows a poll that showed one in three deliveries have fallen victim to the marauders. “Seagulls have claimed too many seaside snacks, and it’s time we did something about it,” said Izzy Gardener from Domino’s.

Black Country Banksy

A 10ft mural of the former England manager Sam Allardyce has appeared in Dudley. The jowly ex-coach of West Ham, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, among others, is depicted eating orange chips – a Black Country classic. The art work was pasted on to a wall in Union Street in the West Midlands town, and locals have suggested the area could now have its own Banksy.

