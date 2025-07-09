Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Culture
  2. Life
9 July 2025

Lezards, assemble!

A family celebration calls for a giant rib of beef. Clear the kitchen and hand me my oven gloves…

By Nicholas Lezard

Photo by Robert Norbury/Millenium Images

To London again, for my youngest’s 25th birthday celebrations. He has been travelling for six months in the Far East, and his request for a present is that I cook him a roast dinner. He suggests beef. It is more than flattering that he wants me to cook it. I would rustle up a Sunday roast for him and his siblings every fortnight when they came to stay, and the cooking must have been good enough. He does not care a row of buttons that it is high summer and the country is having a heatwave. He wants a roast and he is getting one.

I order a giant rib of beef – we will be eight at table – from Stenton’s, the family butcher in Hammersmith. And on the hottest day of the year so far, I set off from Brighton. On my top half, I am wearing a T-shirt, a shirt, a waistcoat and a tweed jacket. That is because in Brighton we have a cooling sea breeze. In London, I discover that this breeze has failed to clear the South Downs.

I arrange to meet the youngest at the pub next to Stenton’s. At the butcher’s, Mr Stenton and I have a joyous reunion. I have been going there since I moved into the area some, what, 35 years ago? And even post-separation, Stenton’s is where I go to pick up the ingredients for the Christmas meal. It really is a family-run butcher, and a damn good job he makes of it. There is a Ginger Pig not too far from him, but they’re poncey. (For some reason, their branch in Marylebone is less poncey.)

Mr S removes a giant slab of prime rib from his walk-in cooler – nothing is on display in the shop; it’s too hot – and asks me how much I want, his knife poised above the ribs. This much, or this much? I go for this much, because I want to have enough for everyone. The joint ends up weighing 11 pounds, or, in the new money, just shy of five kilos. It is a mile from there to the family home. Oh, and the beef cost £125.

The youngest and I sit outside the pub and sip our pints. He is deeply impressed by his dinner. “How much did this cost?” he asks.

“Have a guess.”

“Thirty pounds?” Oh, you sweet summer child, I think.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month

“Anyway, you’re taking this home on your bike,” I say. “I’ll walk.”

“I’m not carrying that on my bike! It’s a health and safety disaster.”

In the end he volunteers to get me an Uber, an offer I gladly accept, and soon enough I am in a sweltering kitchen, stripped to my T-shirt. Here I am in my element. One day I will do this standing on my head, just to show I can.

The meal is indeed a triumph, and full of hilarity. All the children now have partners, one of whom is seeing Lezards in captivity for the first time; I hope it is not too overwhelming for her. We are a boisterous bunch, conversationally speaking, and make jokes other families tend not to. For once, we do not stay up until the small hours, drinking whisky, and by midnight I am tucked up under a thin sheet on the living-room sofa. It has been a lovely but long day.

The next morning I negotiate a lift to the station from the mother of our children. Our divorce papers have finally come through, after almost exactly 18 years of separation. “I can change,” I used to joke, but I can’t really. I might be nicer than I was, but it’s hard to be sure, and I don’t want to ask. Although I am getting more forgetful. The day before I confessed this to the ex.

“It’s getting worse,” I say. “I mean, come on: actress, used to be MP for Hampstead. Can’t remember her name for the life of me, and I’m not googling it.”

“Glenda Jackson,” she says, and I wonder how I could have forgotten that. And yet there is something in the way this information is slotted back into the brain that makes me uneasy: it isn’t as if an old datum has been retrieved; it is almost as if it is new. That can’t be good.

Before we leave, I am rebuked for not restoring the sofa to its status quo ante.

“Not even the children would do that,” she says. As I put the cushions back, I say, with quiet sulkiness, “I don’t even have a sofa,” and we both feel bad.

When we pull up at the Tube station I realise I’ve left my jacket behind. Is this because I am losing my mind, or because, subconsciously, I want to squeeze in an extra few minutes of company with the woman I once married? Or is it because it’s even hotter than yesterday and my brain has melted? It’s certainly a scorcher, and on the Tube to St Pancras I am nearly sick, which is unusual for me: I’m pretty good at tolerating heat.

I recover in the end – although for some reason, back in the Hove-l, I can manage only half the bottle of Pilsner I had thought would refresh me. But I look out to the sea from my little den, and even though I do not have a sofa, I do not feel sorry for myself. This might be hard to comprehend, but I feel as if I have plenty.  

[See also: Stop taking Glastonbury so seriously]

Content from our partners
The public sector's rocky-road to innovation
The public sector’s rocky-road to innovation
Spotlight
Meeting missions. Creating jobs. Building careers.
Meeting missions. Creating jobs. Building careers.
Spotlight
The UK's housing crisis is about quality and sustainability, not just numbers
The UK’s housing crisis is about quality and sustainability, not just numbers
Alex O'dell

Topics in this article : ,