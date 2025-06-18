This England: From the carvery

The annual Lambeth Country Show featured some star names this year – in the form of vegetables. The free festival, taking place in south London’s Brockwell Park, included a carved vegetables competition, with sculptures portraying figures such as Dolly Parton and the Pope. There were some excellent puns accompanying the artwork, including “Mo Salad” and a papal “Cornclave”.

BBC News (Amanda Welles)

Turtley smitten

A lovelorn tortoise which escaped to find a mate 11 months ago has been found just a mile away: an average speed of just 0.00012mph. Ginger dug under a garden fence before making a slow getaway across countryside fields looking for love following the death of her long-time companion, Fred. She was finally found behind a pub by a horse rider in Stanton, Gloucestershire. Owner Sarah-Jane Muirie, 51, is celebrating the return of Ginger, whom Muirie has owned since she was ten.

Cotswold Journal (Daragh Brady)

Neighbourhood swatch

Social media influencers who flock to a vibrantly coloured neighbourhood for selfies have annoyed residents so much that some have resorted to painting their homes black to thwart them. Owners of three neighbouring homes in Notting Hill, west London – where properties often sell for more than £2m – have used the tactic to put off posing visitors. And a residents’ group is urging more to follow suit to “restore peace and privacy to our community”.

David Lamming (Metro)

