This England: A regular flappuccino

A seagull has taken revenge on a man bird-proofing his town – by flying off with his mug of coffee. The winged menace was captured on camera mid-flight by maintenance worker Darren Pardoe, 60, with his mug held in its beak. “I’ve obviously upset a few of them,” said Mr Pardoe, who had been carrying out roof repairs on an old lifeboat house in Porthleven, Cornwall. Luckily the venue, which owned the stolen mug, was “very understanding”.

Jenny Woodhouse (Metro)

The Ashfield grandma prix

Reckless pensioners have been hit with a 4mph speed limit to stop them terrorising shoppers on their mobility scooters. The rule was introduced at Idlewells shopping centre in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, after a spate of near misses. By law, mobility scooters are limited to 4mph on public pavements but not when on private property.

Amanda Welles (Nottinghamshire Live)

Wish we weren’t here

A charity event at the home of Pink Floyd’s drummer, Nick Mason, ended in “chaos” with people stuck in traffic as they tried to leave. More than 15,000 people went to Middlewick House near Corsham, Wiltshire, to view Mason’s collection of supercars and classic vehicles. But some drivers said it took people hours to leave the event. Donna Fielder, who attended the event, said, “I barely moved 50m in the space of an hour”. Organisers have apologised for the travel issues but said the event was a success.

Adam Robertson (BBC Wiltshire)

[See also: How to do it like a movie star]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

Related