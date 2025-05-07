Subscriber of the week: Edgar Thornton

Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images

What do you do?

Energy lawyer.

Where do you live?

East London.

Do you vote?

Always.

Couple of years.

What made you start?

Intellectual curiosity.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes. My aunt subscribes and I used to enjoy debating the latest issue with my grandmother.

What pages do you flick to first?

Andrew Marr, book reviews.

How do you read yours?

From the front, on the weekend.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

World affairs beyond China and the US, particularly sub-Saharan Africa.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Marr, Jason Cowley, David Gauke.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Mark Carney.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Jacob Zuma.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The unbreakable spirit of Andy Murray” by Jason Cowley.

The New Statesman is…

good for the soul.

