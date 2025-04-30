Subscriber of the week: David Stacey

Photo by Thierry Clech/Millennium Images

What do you do?

I own and run a farming and property business.

Where do you live?

In the Shropshire marches.

Do you vote?

Yes.

Ten or more years.

What made you start?

As a subscriber to the Spectator, I felt I needed an alternative perspective.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Like Covid, the bug affected us differently: I have the mild, long version; my wife’s symptoms have been more serious.

What pages do you flick to first?

John Gray.

How do you read yours?

In the kitchen. I start standing up and finish sitting down.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Wit.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

John Gray, Nicholas Lezard, Jason Cowley.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

The peer Mary Bousted – more because as a lockdown champion she would probably enjoy being locked in a lift.

All-time favourite NS article?

The last article by John Gray.

The New Statesman is…

often wrong – but not always.

