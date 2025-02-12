This England: Right tools for the dog

A Norfolk locksmith was stranded for an hour after his dog locked him out of his van with tools trapped inside. The tradesman said he stopped at a service station when one of his French bulldogs knocked the central-locking button, leaving him stuck outside.

iWeekend (Benjamin Chase)

Social justice

A woman’s attempt to taunt police by replying “hey guys” to her own wanted appeal on social media backfired after the comment helped detectives track her down. The 22-year-old was found hiding under a pile of children’s toys at an address in Fallowfield, Manchester.

BBC News (Amanda Welles)

Going the extra mile

A woman flew more than 1,300 miles to Málaga and back to the UK to get a new car because it was cheaper than taking a train. Mum of four Kristina Coulson lives in Cornwall and needed to collect a vehicle near Crewe after she was hit by a drunk driver. But she baulked at the one-way £200-per-person rail cost and instead flew from Newquay to Málaga and on to Manchester with flights costing £54. “It was quite a little adventure,” said Coulson. “Positive fun which came from a few weeks of nightmares.”

Metro (Michael Meadowcroft)

Diplocat

Palmerston, the former Foreign Office cat who clashed with Larry the No 10 cat, has moved to Bermuda to act as “feline relations consultant” to the new governor, his X account revealed.

The Times (Amanda Welles)

