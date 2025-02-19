This England: Grituitous puns

Cumberland Council has revealed the winning names for its fleet of gritters. The vehicles will be called Mike Zeller Ice Dispeller, honouring a BBC Radio Cumbria presenter; La’al Salty, a nod to local dialect, submitted by Lorton Primary School; Luke Grittler inspired by the darts player Luke Littler; Ctrl sAlt Delete; and Gritter Spitter. The newly named rigs will help to keep the areas safe and passable throughout the winter months.

Cumbria Life (Hannah Ellis-Jones)

Park and ride

A bizarre scene took place in Taunton’s Morrisons car park when an electric Volvo managed to mount a blue Mini while attempting to find a space. A fire crew was called out and the Volvo was removed from the other car. It is still unclear how the Volvo’s driver drove on to the bonnet of the smaller vehicle.

Somerset Live (Adam Robertson)

Pawlice constable

There was a new face on the beat after a cat jumped into a police response vehicle in a bid to escape rainy weather. Cleo hopped into the Essex Police patrol car in Halstead, with officers stating she “made herself right at home” by “sharpening her claws on the seats” and “grooming herself on the parcel shelf”. Her owner, Carly Thomson, said three-and-a-half-year-old Cleo was no stranger to adventure and often invited herself into the local cinema, bingo hall, and gym.

BBC News Essex (Amanda Welles)

