This England: All part of the plan

Wallace & Gromit villain Feathers McGraw has become a top tattoo model. McGraw, an evil penguin comically disguised as a chicken, returns as the stop-motion duo’s animated antagonist in Vengeance Most Fowl. But tattoo artists say he has become a viral sensation after featuring in many fans’ freshly inked designs.

The Sunday Post (Ron Grant)

Treemendous find

Jamie MacDonald, 43, from Mevagissey, Cornwall, was left stunned after finding what appeared to be the “map of Cornwall” – inside a tree. Jamie said the find was “unusual” and that he had never come across such a distinctive pattern. Jamie said he plans to keep the log and mount it on his wall.

Cornwall Live (Adam Robertson)

En-horse-and-trapment

A man has been charged for being drunk in charge of a horse under a 153-year-old law. Stuart Evans, 33, was found intoxicated with a horse and cart at dusk, and no lights. Police said Evans was argumentative when confronted outside the Halfway House pub in Runcorn.

Daily Mirror (Amanda Welles)

Whistle-stop furore

Maidstone neighbours are crying foul after a ban on the use of referees’ whistles at Cornwallis Academy’s pitch was lifted. The school argued that the ban, imposed in 2023, disrupted PE lessons. Angry resident David Sanderson fumed: “They’ve changed the goalposts. The noise levels are relentless.”

Metro (Daragh Brady)

