Subscriber of the week: Barbara Oliver

What do you do?

Retired. I previously worked in a bank’s treasury department.

Where do you live?

London Fields.

Do you vote?

Yes, of course.

For a few years.

What made you start?

I wanted a variety of news and comment from both left and right.

Is the NS bug in the family?

No.

What pages do you flick to first?

The Critics section.

How do you read yours?

Usually in the evening because it helps me wind down.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More arts reviews – particularly book reviews.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Nicholas Lezard and Alison Phillips.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

I prefer the covers with themed illustrations.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Trump, obviously.

All-time favourite NS article?

I don’t have a favourite.

The New Statesman is…

thoughtful.

