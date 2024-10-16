Subscriber of the week: Simon Williams

What do you do?
Former headteacher and author of Survival, Revival and Moral Revolution: The Life and Times of Alexander Stewart.
Where do you live?
Teddington, London.
Do you vote?
Always, in a liberal direction.
How long have you been a subscriber?
I’m a recent subscriber.
What made you start?
I wanted more than Charles Buchan’s Football Monthly.
Is the NS bug in the family?
I am working on getting my grandchildren interested in it.
What pages do you flick to first?
Skim and then decide.
How do you read yours?
On the sofa with Bobby the cat.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Thoughts on radical patriotism.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Jason Cowley.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Mary Wollstonecraft.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
George Osborne.
All-time favourite NS article?
“The death of a church” by Robert Colls.
The New Statesman is…
a weekly tonic in troubled times.
[See also: Morgan McSweeney – the permanent insurgent]
This article appears in the 16 Oct 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Make or Break