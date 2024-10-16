New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
16 October 2024

Subscriber of the week: Simon Williams

Contact zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Gabriele Lopez/Millennium Images
What do you do?

Former headteacher and author of Survival, Revival and Moral Revolution: The Life and Times of Alexander Stewart.

Where do you live?

Teddington, London.

Do you vote?

Always, in a liberal direction.

How long have you been a subscriber?

I’m a recent subscriber.

What made you start?

I wanted more than Charles Buchan’s Football Monthly.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

I am working on getting my grandchildren interested in it.

What pages do you flick to first?

Skim and then decide.

How do you read yours?

On the sofa with Bobby the cat.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Thoughts on radical patriotism.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Jason Cowley.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Mary Wollstonecraft.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

George Osborne.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The death of a church” by Robert Colls.

The New Statesman is…

a weekly tonic in troubled times.

[See also: Morgan McSweeney – the permanent insurgent]

Content from our partners
An energy skills boost can power UK growth
An energy skills boost can power UK growth
Spotlight
Homes for all: how can Labour shape the future of UK housing?
Homes for all: how can Labour shape the future of UK housing?
Spotlight
The UK’s skills shortfall is undermining growth
The UK’s skills shortfall is undermining growth
Graham Hasting-Evans

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 16 Oct 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Make or Break