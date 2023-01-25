Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Goldsmiths Prize
25 January 2023

Helen Oyeyemi and Maddie Mortimer to judge the 2023 Goldsmiths Prize

Tom Lee and Ellen Peirson-Hagger complete the panel for the £10,000 prize for “literature at its most novel”.

By New Statesman

The judges, clockwise from top left: Ellen Peirson-Hagger, Helen Oyeyemi, Tom Lee and Maddie Mortimer.

The novelists Helen Oyeyemi and Maddie Mortimer have been announced as judges for this year’s Goldsmiths Prize, which celebrates “fiction that breaks the mould”.

Oyeyemi is the author of ten books, including What Is Not Yours Is Not Yours and Gingerbread. Her most recent novel, Peaces, was shortlisted for last year’s Goldsmiths Prize, as was Mortimer’s debut novel, Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies, which was also longlisted for the Booker Prize and won the Desmond Elliott Prize. The judging panel will be chaired by Tom Lee, a lecturer in creative writing at Goldsmiths University and the author of a collection of short stories, Greenfly, and a novel, The Alarming Palsy of James Orr. Completing the panel is Ellen Peirson-Hagger, the New Statesman’s assistant culture editor.

Lee said: “Over the past ten years the Goldsmiths Prize has changed the literary landscape, and I am thrilled to be chairing the panel of judges as it continues to discover and celebrate the most innovative novels of 2023.”

Launched in association with the New Statesman in 2013, the Goldsmiths Prize awards the author of “a piece of fiction that breaks the mould or extends the possibilities of the novel form” with £10,000. The prize will open for submissions on 27 January and the winner will be announced in November 2023.

Last year’s Goldsmiths Prize went – for the first time – to a duo. Natasha Soobramanien and Luke Williams won for Diego Garcia (Fitzcarraldo Editions), a collaborative work that took ten years to complete. Previous winners of the prize include Eimear McBride, Ali Smith, Kevin Barry, M John Harrison and Isabel Waidner.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: Why Diego Garcia is the Goldsmiths Prize winner]

Content from our partners
Are we there yet with electric cars? The EV story – with Wejo
Are we there yet with electric cars? The EV story – with Wejo
Spotlight
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Spotlight
How deception can become your friend
How deception can become your friend
Kash Valji

Topics in this article :