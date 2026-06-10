Beer and sandwiches: At the Ring O’Bells in Frodsham

Illustration by Marta Signori

Frodsham, in Cheshire, is one of those quiet English market towns that would prefer to stay under the radar. Yet high up on the hill at the edge of town lies one of the nation’s greatest pubs: the Ring O’ Bells.

Perched on the Sandstone Trail – that fine, 34-mile ribbon of walking country that stretches from Frodsham to Whitchurch – the 400-year-old hostelry earns its place as a natural reward for those who’ve earned their thirst on the ridge. Its bleached white facade has the appearance of a seaside cottage, incongruous this far inland, but cheerfully so. Formerly run by Daniel Craig’s father, its visage may be the closest it gets to an act of espionage.

So loud, so quiet

The pub takes its name from its proximity to St Laurence’s Church, whose bells still ring out across Cheshire. Inside, the Ring O’ Bells is the kind of pub where conversation is encouraged but equally one may be left entirely alone with one’s pint and paper.

Bang for your buck

The food is resolutely home-made and locally sourced. Traditionalists will be pleased to know that roasts and steak and ale pies are on the menu, but the kitchen also serves a range of specials including salt and pepper duck leg and salmon burgers.

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At £3.90 for a bitter and £4.20 for a lager, the Ring O’ Bells also offers something that’s increasingly rare in these inflationary times: a round of drinks that lets you ignore your online banking notifications.

The Ring O’ Bells, Church Street, Frodsham, Cheshire

[Further reading: Beer and sandwiches: At the Black Bull Inn in Sedbergh]

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