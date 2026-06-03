Beer and sandwiches: At the Boot Inn in Tisbury

There are few finer rewards after an ambitiously long perambulation than, having taken in the fine beauty of Wiltshire’s great bucolic plains, finding yourself in an equally pleasant beer garden. At the end of a 90-minute meander through the Nadder Valley, where charming views of hills are spliced by lakes and people playing cricket, one will find the Boot Inn.
There, with pint in hand, you and your compatriots may (if the English summer grants you such luck) recharge in the sun after your efforts, as though you are part solar panel.
For a pub to be closed for two and half hours on Saturday afternoons, then, makes for a curious business strategy; one would assume 3pm to 5.30pm would be prime pint time in the snoozy village of Tisbury.
Cider with reposey
When the grey-stone hostelry – licensed since the 18th century – is actually open, as charming as its wooden-beamed interiors are, it’s straight to the well-kept garden out back. The space features deck chairs as well as the usual picnic benches, should you be so inclined (or, perhaps, reclined).
The Boot proudly serves locally brewed ales, refreshing ciders and beers that have the Camra Good Beer Guide 2026’s official stamp of approval.
West Country fare
For a pub nestled in such a quintessentially English village, the grub on offer is positively global: pizzas, curries and fish and chips are on the menu. Enticing though they may be, the ploughman’s is the star of the show, proving that when the English get it right, they get it great.
The Boot Inn, High Street, Tisbury, Wiltshire
[Further reading: Beer and Sandwiches: The French House in Soho]
This article appears in the 03 Jun 2026 issue of the New Statesman, The casual coup
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