Beer and sandwiches: At the Boot Inn in Tisbury

Illustration by Marta Signori

There are few finer rewards after an ambitiously long perambulation than, having taken in the fine beauty of Wiltshire’s great bucolic plains, finding yourself in an equally pleasant beer garden. At the end of a 90-minute meander through the Nadder Valley, where charming views of hills are spliced by lakes and people playing cricket, one will find the Boot Inn.

There, with pint in hand, you and your compatriots may (if the English summer grants you such luck) recharge in the sun after your efforts, as though you are part solar panel.

For a pub to be closed for two and half hours on Saturday afternoons, then, makes for a curious business strategy; one would assume 3pm to 5.30pm would be prime pint time in the snoozy village of Tisbury.

Cider with reposey

When the grey-stone hostelry – licensed since the 18th century – is actually open, as charming as its wooden-beamed interiors are, it’s straight to the well-kept garden out back. The space features deck chairs as well as the usual picnic benches, should you be so inclined (or, perhaps, reclined).

Subscribe to the New Statesman for £1 a week Subscribe

The Boot proudly serves locally brewed ales, refreshing ciders and beers that have the Camra Good Beer Guide 2026’s official stamp of approval.

West Country fare

For a pub nestled in such a quintessentially English village, the grub on offer is positively global: pizzas, curries and fish and chips are on the menu. Enticing though they may be, the ploughman’s is the star of the show, proving that when the English get it right, they get it great.

The Boot Inn, High Street, Tisbury, Wiltshire

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[Further reading: Beer and Sandwiches: The French House in Soho]

Related