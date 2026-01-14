I have found the limits of culinary soft power

Photo by Niolox

It’s important for food critics to believe in soft power. Without such faith, how could I look my colleagues on the politics desk in the eye? In a world where nuclear missiles, drone capacity, economic sanctions and undersea cables are in sharpest focus, I feel compelled to defend my interest in the provenance of chanterelles, to wearily make the overcooked (oops!) case that what we eat is as nation-defining as who we might want to bomb. We have to take chanterelles and soft power seriously, you see, because if not us, then who? Film critics? Please.

I am on my way to a pan-Asian destination/assemblage/concatenation in north London, in search of lunch and evidence for my blind conviction in the power of food to unite us away from the war rooms. It is a peaceful walk through suburbia until I round the corner. There it is: the engagingly named Bang Bang Oriental Foodhall, looming over Colindale, like a Vue cinema scaled up to the size of two aircraft hangars. Inside, I am reliably told by the editor who sent me here, I will find Nepalese dumplings, and Korean fried chicken, Cantonese dim sum, and Thai spiced pork: united in pan-Asian harmony.

I do not want to dwell too much on the physical realities of this Zone 4 warehouse – certainly not at the expense of all the hard-nosed geopolitics ready for investigation. But I really cannot exaggerate the square footage of this place, spacious enough to host a Park Run, I reckon. And it is half full: good turnout for a Wednesday lunchtime.

The Chinese lanterns hanging from the corrugated iron ceiling do an unconvincing job of transporting you to the, er, “Orient” – but maybe, I hope, the food will take me there instead. I forsake the map – detailed enough to serve the navigational needs of a naval base – and go for a self-directed wander. Marco Polo in Metroland.

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January. Subscribe

I walk past piles of raw pork mince, which I assume will eventually become lunch; rows of strung-up roasted duck; I watch men ferry around bowls of curry so large that they could sate a small horse. Bang Bang (sigh) caters to standard Anglo-Cantonese tastes, three women share prawn toast, salt and pepper chips; but also the traditional and (excuse the ghastly phrase) authentic. I sit down to a plate of Cheung Fun, a glutinous and slippery rice noodle sleeve encasing some aromatic-aspiring pork and vegetables. It doesn’t quite meet its ambitions.

We might blame that on this multilane highway in Colindale feeling very far from Guangzhou. In fact, this is a rather spiritually confusing place to be in: the speakers are blasting “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” (it is well into January, mind you); the Royal China vendor abuts the comparatively meek Taiwanese Chicken Shop (metaphor alert!); and at one stall under the menu section labelled “~ Beef ~” you can order orange chicken (what the hell, sure).

It is hard to find much to dislike about it at all, but a good case for the soft-power credentials of dim sum it is not. The anxieties of sharing waters with China is still a going concern in Taipei, last I heard, no matter that Royal China and Ji Chicken share an ATM a couple of hundred metres from the North Circular.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

But in the spirit of this geography-defying thought experiment, I carried on, and ordered some Korean fried chicken (South, we are led to believe). It arrives, arranged in a heap for my benefit, lurid orange – eons of evolution have told me to avoid eating things in this hue, just as you might avoid a poisonous frog of the same colour if found in the Amazon.

It is sweet and hot and entirely artificial. With the E-numbers coursing through my veins, it sends me into a state of quiet reflection. Yes, the drones, the cables, the sanctions, the elections and the coups are the lingua franca of modern geopolitics. But even if soft power were not a concept consigned to the past, this chicken would be a bad way of cultivating it.

[Further reading: The indignity of Farmer J]