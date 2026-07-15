The fables and failures of Édouard Louis

The new autofictional novel by the 33-year-old French writer Édouard Louis – Monique Escapes – begins with the urgency of a thriller. His mother calls him, distressed: her partner, a Paris caretaker, has become drunk and abusive; she is afraid. Over the ensuing hours, the pair plot her escape. When the man falls asleep, she packs her clothes and documents, careful not to wake him. Louis, in Athens on a writing residency, sends a taxi to collect her. On the app he watches the car icon moving through the Paris streets, carrying her to freedom: “As if by dint of concentration I could turn that symbol into a living, moving thing.”

Over seven books chronicling his life and the lives of his working-class family, Louis has revealed a dual sensibility as a writer. On the one hand, he is a gifted but traditional literary artist: psychologically acute and scrupulously attuned to veiled truths and moral complexity. On the other, he is a fervent social critic who aims to “provoke literature” by exposing the political and economic forces that constrain and deform lives on the margins.

The tension between the literary artist and the social critic has been the source both of Louis’s originality and, occasionally, his limitations as a writer. His debut, The End of Eddy (2014), was an unforgettable account of the loneliness and bullying he suffered growing up gay in the provincial village of Hallencourt, northern France, as well as a passionate indictment of the dire poverty that, he argued, gave rise to such prejudice. But in succeeding books, in which he returned compulsively to his origins, the agitator at times overwhelmed the artist. The portraits of his parents in Who Killed My Father? (2018) and A Woman’s Battles and Transformations (2021) were obscured by thick clouds of sociology and polemic. As a result, his human subjects risked feeling more like ideological symbols than living, moving things.

Monique Escapes, published in France in 2024 and elegantly translated by John Lambert, probes the fissure between Louis’s opposing literary selves. After her flight by taxi, he helps his mother rebuild her life – arranging house viewings, buying her furniture – and the two grow closer. This, his third depiction of his mother, is his most tender and humane. Her callousness towards him in The End of Eddy was contextualised in A Woman’s Battles as a symptom of her brutally hard life: born into poverty and pregnant by 17, she had five children with two abusive husbands, trapped by economic dependence and grinding domestic labour. In Monique Escapes we see more of her personality, including her humour: next time she needs a man, she jokes, she’ll hire a broad-shouldered Brazilian or a blue-eyed Swede.

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But this being Louis, the action is heavily scaffolded by political critique. Noting that skeletons of Neolithic women have been found with bones broken by male violence, he reflects that his mother’s suffering “bore the smell of prehistoric caves and caverns, the smell of violence dating back tens of thousands of years”. He itemises the barriers to independence faced by working-class women – the lack of education and money, the shame produced by exclusion and patriarchy – and asks: “How many disappointments are there for every escape? How many sacrificed lives are there for each life saved?”

Louis notes that he had planned to drive home his point about the economic costs of freedom by listing every sum of money he spent helping his mother – €15 for the taxi, €500 for a fridge, €300 for a gas cooker, etc – before changing his mind. “I wanted this work to resemble in its form and appearance a document as common as a sales invoice,” he writes, “in other words the opposite of what literature is supposed to be: noble, pure and disinterested.” But “the numbers made the book ugly and unreadable”. Here, for once, activism gives way to aesthetics.

Ultimately, Monique Escapes resembles not so much a sales invoice as a fairy tale. In its final section Louis flies his mother to Berlin – her first time on a plane – for the opening of a play based on his previous book about her. At the curtain call, she is invited on to the stage, and she basks in the audience’s applause. “I could see the back of my mother’s neck a few metres in front of me,” he writes, “her body freer and freer, the fist she’d raised to the sky, and I repeated to myself: she’s won.” It’s a fittingly joyous end to Louis’s optimistic book, but the moment feels irreducibly stage-managed. You sense that, in order to give his mother this crowning moment, Louis – usually a writer of merciless candour – has had to leave certain things unsaid.

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Some of those things are revealed in Collapse (2024), which appeared just a few months after Monique Escapes in French and now follows it into English in similarly close succession, in a powerful translation by Tash Aw. Collapse, like Monique Escapes, opens with a crisis call from Louis’s mother, but instead of a tale of redemption, it becomes one of ruin. Taken together, the two works can be read as a kind of diptych on the themes of escape and imprisonment. Whereas the earlier book is bright, celebratory, polished and ultimately minor, Collapse is dark, bitter, ragged and a triumph.

It begins with his mother’s distraught announcement that his 38-year-old half-brother, her son from her first marriage, is in a coma, his lifetime of self-destruction having finally caught up with him. When she turns off his life support, Louis feels “nothing… not sadness or despair or joy or pleasure”. He admits, frankly, that he hated his brother – yet another of his family’s violent alcoholic men – and had refused to see him for nearly a decade. But he knows, even as he catches a train to be with his mother at the hospital, that he will write about him and, in doing so, try to make sense of his life and death.

At first, Collapse seems to be shaping up as another of Louis’s case studies in social determinism. His brother’s parents are poor; when they divorce, his father rejects him. His mother remarries; the new family is poorer than ever; his stepfather, an unemployed former factory worker, humiliates him. He progresses from teenage delinquency to serious crime. He fails because he drinks; he drinks because he’s failed. In drunken rages he assaults one girlfriend after another. His occasional plans to escape – by becoming a master butcher or a restorer of historic buildings – come to nothing. “His dreams collided with reality,” writes Louis; “the more he dreamed, the more he suffered.”

In his activist mode, Louis has a tendency to imagine a world without causal or moral loose ends, in which everything can be explained by politics. “Don’t go into psychology,” a like-minded friend urges him. “It’s the narrative of class destiny that you’re telling.” But increasingly he grows dissatisfied with this outlook. The more he writes about his brother, the more ambiguous he seems. Reluctantly at first, he recalls times in which his brother was kind to him: painting his apartment, defending him against his parents. Louis recounts how, even after threatening to kill him for airing the family laundry in The End of Eddy, his brother would boast to friends about his famous sibling’s “genius”. Gradually we discern a vulnerable, pathetic, often repulsive, at times almost lovable man. At times, he’s almost reminiscent of a figure from Proust: “When his lips came into contact with his first glass of whisky or beer of the day, it was an expression of ecstasy that formed on his face, as if he had suddenly been placed in front of a divine apparition.” Increasingly, author and reader confront the question of whether any individual life can be reduced to the forces that have shaped it.

The book’s ragbag form reflects this ambivalence. Louis has said that he wrote numerous drafts as he struggled to comprehend his brother, and Collapse feels like several different books stitched roughly together. Alongside his brother’s biography, it contains verbatim excerpts from interviews with his ex-girlfriends, essayistic digressions on addiction and psychoanalysis, and even a surreal chapter in which Louis debates the ethics of life writing with his brother’s ghost.

The prose, too, shows signs of strain. Louis has always been a formidable rhetorician, and here he is sometimes his usual swaggering self, throwing out aphorisms (“People want children not to transform their future but to conjure up their past”) and peddling dubiously profound quotes from cherished thinkers (“‘All of the present’s future exhausts itself in becoming its own past,’ comments Michel Foucault in his reading of [Swiss psychiatrist] Ludwig Binswanger”). But elsewhere he sounds frayed, even bewildered: “Everything is complicated in this story, everyone is right, everyone is wrong.” Exasperated by the riddle of his brother, he throws up his hands: “My friends have clear ideas yet I don’t know, I don’t know.”

By daring to embrace confusion, Collapse succeeds where Monique Escapes falters. The earlier book is a touching but faintly unreal fable about a working-class woman’s victory (from which her traumatic bereavement is carefully excluded). Monique escapes patriarchal violence, but she never quite escapes the didactic purposes of Louis the dissident writer. In Collapse, by contrast, he allows his brother the dignity of remaining, finally, unexplained. In life, he stayed trapped; but on the page, at least, he is granted a kind of freedom.

Matt Rowland Hill is the author of Original Sins: A Memoir (Chatto & Windus)

Monique Escapes: A Novel

Édouard Louis, trs John Lambert

Harvill, 128pp, £14.99

Collapse

Édouard Louis, trs Tash Aw

Harvill, 208pp, £18.99

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